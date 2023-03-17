WWE 2K23 guide: How to create a First Blood match?

WWE 2K23 will launch today with various game modes like MyGm, MyRISE, Universe mode, and more. Fans who prefer intense and violent matches can resort to a First Blood match. The game comes with a blood feature, but you must note that the blood effects are off unless you go to the settings and enable them.

After turning on the blood effects, you can create a custom match from the Creations section in WWE 2K23’s main menu. In the Custom Matches section, you will find the Extreme Rules Tab, where you can turn on the First Blood option and indulge in brutal fights.

Creating a First Blood match in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 allows you to play First Blood matches, but you must turn on the blood effects first. Once enabled, you can create your First Blood match and dial up the brutality of the fights.

The following are the steps to enable blood effects:

Navigate to the options menu. Head into the Gameplay section. You will notice the Blood option after scrolling down a bit. Feel free to turn it on.

To create a First Blood match, you can use the following pointers:

From the main menu, navigate to the Creations tab. Opt for the Custom Matches section. After selecting New, you will be able to create Match Type. Choose Extreme Rules options. Navigate to the Win Conditions section, where you will find the First Blood option. Turn it on to create a preset as it gets added to the list of matches.

Turn on the First Blood option (Image via 2K Sports)

After executing the abovementioned steps, you can alter options like having high default health, choosing weapons to be a part of the match, and more. You can then participate in the First Blood match when you enter the Play section on the main menu.

All you have to do is choose the Match Type and then opt for Custom Matches. You can start the First Blood match after selecting your desired opponent and the favorite wrestler you wish to play as.

The title features many game modes, one of the fan-favorites being the Universe mode, and you can check out all the confirmed gameplay features revealed so far. Fortunately, you can even play a First Blood match in the Universe mode.

You can play the First Blood match in Universe mode (Image via 2K Sports)

To do so, you can resort to the following steps:

The Universe Mode comprises a Classic Mode, and you must select Tonight’s Show option from it. Choose the Edit Matches tab in the bottom section, choose your preferred conditions, and then go for Customize Match option. Within this section, you can choose the Match Type. Go for the Custom Match section and feel free to opt for the First Blood option and then press Accept button.

More about WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 features John Cena as the cover star, and fans are excited to delve into this iteration of the popular fighting game. The game has been developed by Visual Concepts, who recently released a patch to address some technical issues before the game launches globally today. You can read the game's update 1.03 patch notes here.

WWE 2K23 has been praised as one of the best-optimized games from the franchise based on the reviews of many early-access players and media outlets. You can check our team’s review of this fighting game, wherein it improved on its predecessor, delivering a robust experience.

