How to unlock the First Blood outfit in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is an exciting zombie shooter that enjoys spicing up its cosmetics with the occasional reference. The game recently dropped a ton of new skins and costume options along with its latest update.

The First Blood outfit decks out Walker in the camo pants and bandoliers of John Rambo. The outfit transforms the taciturn soldier into a far more imposing design while matching his brooding personality.

Unlocking the First Blood outfit in Back 4 Blood

To unlock the First Blood outfit or any of the new skins for the other Cleaners, players will need to grind for some new currency. The outfit comes at a reasonable price, but the structure will force players to grind for some extra stuff.

The First Blood outfit can be purchased from the Supply Lines menu at Fort Hope, but only at certain times. This track refreshes with new items every hour, so check back frequently to find the desired items.

The outfit costs 13 Skull Totems, but players must also buy out the three items that sit in front of it. This drives up the price to around 30 Skull Totems. Earning these will take a while, but after buying out this Supply Line, players will have the skin along with a few randomized extras.

Skull Totems in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's latest skins came alongside its substantial update and the Tunnels of Terror Expansion pack. The game ensures that these new skins must be unlocked with a new currency and fresh gameplay experience.

Skull Totems can only be acquired in the challenging new encounter, Ridden Hives. These glowing purple areas force teams of players to fight through new mutations and seek out rare loot. Each area also features a Skull Totem to be taken and earned.

Ridden Hives spawn randomly throughout the 32 existing levels and must be sought out to engage with. Upon entering the Ridden Hive, players should be on the lookout for the Totem.

The Skull Totem doubles as a weapon and must be carried to the end of the level. It can be dropped or passed between players as often as necessary to get it to the finish line.

Ridden Hives spawn on every difficulty setting, so players trying to grind for their new cosmetics should feel no shame dropping it down to Recruit to simplify the process. Back 4 Blood's rotating store and new cosmetics make the challenge even more enticing.

