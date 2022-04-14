What are Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood’s first expansion, Tunnels of Terror, is finally out as of April 12, 2022. It’s available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows.

In addition to Back 4 Blood’s DLC is its latest update. Altogether, it provides players with a host of new weapons, cards, cleaners, bug fixes, and gameplay balance.

One of the most significant features that comes with the Tunnels of Terror DLC is Ridden Hives. Players will get to investigate underground passageways that are rife with danger. Of course, along with that danger are rewards that players can risk their lives for. Here’s a quick breakdown of what Ridden Hives are and how to access the DLC.

Back 4 Blood: What are Ridden Hives?

WIth Tunnels of Terror purchased and installed, the DLC adds several new levels for players to participate in. These Ridden Hives aren’t selected as a mode in Back 4 Blood, however. Instead, Ridden Hives are found during the normal campaign missions.

As you and your party play through campaign missions, there’s a chance you’ll come across grotesque blobs of meat and tendons, followed by a glowing purple light. That is a Ridden Hive, through and through, and can be entered by you and your friends.

Before entering a Ridden Hive in Back 4 Blood, every current party member has to be accounted for and needs to wait outside the Ridden Hive. Afterwards, every party member then has to agree to enter the Ridden Hive. The level you previously were in will immediately be completed and the Ridden Hive will start.

Once inside, there is a chance players will come across unique items and new monsters. Other than the loot, one of the most important items to look out for are Skull Totems. These double as a weapon and type of currency that can be exchanged at Supply Lines.

However, the catch is that you’ll need to hold onto it when the level ends, otherwise you won’t take it with you. It can be dropped and picked up by others, so keep that in mind.

Should players wish to find Ridden Hives as soon as possible, then someone should play as Heng, the newest Cleaner added in the DLC. He has a neat talent: a passive skill that highlights Ridden Hives. The best part is that Heng can see it even if he isn’t next to the hive. It makes it incredibly easy to know for sure if one spawned in the area.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul