What is the No Hope difficulty setting in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood provides zombie fans with a thrilling new spin on the classic co-op shooter concept. Players will face many exciting challenges, but the game offers a new difficulty for those who feel it is a little too easy.

With the Tunnels of Terror expansion, the game introduces the No Hope difficulty setting. The original release featured Recruit, Veteran, and Nightmare modes. However, the new expansion allows players to ramp up the tension further.

No Hope mode in Back 4 Blood

Players can't simply jump into a random match of Back 4 Blood at No Hope difficulty. This mode will require a fully loaded team to take on the challenge together. Without random matchmaking, players must gather their friends and be ready for the most extreme version of the experience.

No Hope mode asks its players to complete the game in a single perfect run. There are no respawn points and the players will not start the game with extra lives.

Lives also don't return when the players reach a safe room. Additionally, the mode features no health, ammo, or damage pickups to stock up on. This ensures that the player gets no second chances and must beat the game in one clean sweep.

Beyond health and ammo concerns, players must also watch out for their fellow Cleaners. Friendly fire is increased to its highest point in No Hope mode, making it easier for friends to gun each other down by mistake.

Enemies are also at their strongest in this difficulty mode. The Ridden are granted a ton of newfound strength, and bosses will appear at random throughout the levels. More Corruption Cards will also take effect in No Hope mode, ensuring a chaotic experience.

No Hope mode rewards in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood rewards its players with plenty of additional treasure to take on the increased challenges of No Hope mode. The challenge may be too much for many. However, those who make it through will walk away with many new options.

Each increase in difficulty ensures an increase in Supply Points. The game's primary currency is essential to earning new cards and mixing up future runs. No Hope mode increases Supply Points by 200%.

While not tied explicitly to No Hope, the Tunnels of Terror expansion does add several new options for the game. This update adds 12 new player cards to be purchased and five new director cards. No Hope mode can be vital in acquiring these fun new gameplay additives.

Back 4 Blood finally offers players an option to increase difficulty beyond its already challenging Nightmare mode. No Hope forces a dedicated team of Cleaners to pull off the perfect run or die trying.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar