Tunnels of Terror: Back 4 Blood's latest DLC may re-energize fans

Tunnels of Terror, Turtle Rock Studios' first DLC for Back 4 Blood, is set to arrive on April 12, 2022 on PC and consoles. Players will be able to fight the Ridden once more in seven new settings, including dungeons with labyrinthine passages.

Leading up to its October 2021 release, the developer had managed to hype up the co-op zombie shooter — considered by many to be Left 4 Dead's spiritual successor — to where it seemed like a highly promising follow-up to Valve's dormant franchise. While it initially received positive reviews, it ended up being one of the most disappointing titles of the year.

The game's high level of difficulty and far-too-frequent spawning of special infected monsters were two of the most common criticisms from players. While the initial enthusiasm soon faded, the opportunity to play fresh material should give it a new lease of life.

The Warped Ridden will be a brand new adversary, as well as two new Cleaners, an axe-wielding Sharice, and the "tough-as-nails" restaurateur Heng. New skins, weapons, and cards are among the other additions.

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror will have a significant amount of new content

Turtle Rock has been teasing Back 4 Blood DLC for a while now, so fans will be glad to see it's finally on the way. Since the initial reaction over the difficulty of the vanilla game, the developer has been working to make improvements, and a recent patch incorporated several new features, such as a streamer mode, as well as bug patches and general upgrades.

Despite the negative reviews that may have contributed to the game's brief lifespan, it remains one of the best zombie survival co-op FPS games available, especially for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It took the basic format of the Left 4 Dead games — as well as some of the crew that worked on them — and reignited the community's interest in team-based zombie shooters.

Back 4 Blood will always be regarded by fans as Left 4 Dead 3, for better or worse. With this new DLC, the game could reclaim its place in the spotlight, sans microtransactions.

