How to get the Plague Doctor outfit in Back 4 Blood

Even during a zombie apocalypse, people should still look the part with fancy outfits in Back 4 Blood. The game is packed with outfits that one can unlock by playing, though a few have a price. It’s a fun and engaging way for players to stick around and, most importantly, invite their friends.

Some are tied to progression, such as the story, while others require the player to complete specific tasks, like finishing 250 Evangelo missions. However, each Cleaner has their own set, which means every Cleaner needs to be played quite a bit to unlock even one outfit.

One of the newest cosmetics added to Back 4 Blood is the Plague Doctor outfit. It’s designed specifically for Doc. With that being said, it does make her look like a plague doctor, mask and all. Here’s how to get the Plague Doc skin in Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood: Where to obtain the Plague Doctor outfit

For starters, players will need to pick up the Tunnels of Terror DLC, the first expansion for Back 4 Blood. It incorporates a new type of content called Ridden Hives. These tunnels of meat are accessible while playing the story missions, though they are random. The best way to find them, however, is to use Heng as he can highlight them, even from a great distance.

Once inside Ridden Hives, players will have to search far and wide for Skull Totems. These act as both currency and a weapon. The trick, however, is that Skull Totems must be held when the level ends so that it’s added to your inventory.

Skull Totems can then be traded at the Supply Lines in Fort Hope for valuable goods. In this case, the Plague Doc outfit for Doc. To sort the Doc out with this new skin, you’ll need to trade 13 Skull Totems. Unfortunately, it is not guaranteed that the Plague Doc outfit will appear in the Supply Lines, since it refreshes as the day passes.

Should players hope to snag this skin for Doc, it may be worth the effort to have a surplus of Skull Totems. That way, when visiting the Supply Lines, you’ll be able to manipulate the items sold by purchasing a different item or two, provided you have enough to then buy the Plague Doc outfit. So, bring along a few friends and start farming Ridden Hives in Back 4 Blood.

