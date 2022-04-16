How to get the Hazmat suit cosmetics in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has just introduced its first big expansion, and the game has been brought back to life with new content. The spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead features all of the zombie-hunting FPS action fans can expect and more.

Skins are an important part of the game's experience, even in a first-person shooter. Players want their fellow Cleaners to see their cool new looks and maybe even enter the apocalypse in matching outfits.

Unlock the Hazmat suit in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood @back4blood Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! https://t.co/AOrigv2UuK

Like many unique cosmetics of the modern gaming world, the Hazmat suit isn't earned but bought. Players can get this skin for the eight Cleaners available at launch as part of the new Tunnels of Terror expansion DLC pack.

After acquiring the new expansion, players can equip the Hazmat suit just as they would any other cosmetic. Open the Cleaners tab on the main menu at the Fort Hope base. The Hazmat outfit will be helpfully labeled as Expansion and can be equipped as soon as the DLC is installed.

The eight characters feature slightly different takes on their Hazmat suit to show off their unique personality. Every suit comes in a different stylish color and most of them have unique masks.

The Tunnels of Terror Expansion in Back 4 Blood

back4blood.com/patch-notes/ap… Tunnels of Terror are about to emerge - read more about how to better equip yourself and what to expect in the patch notes below! Tunnels of Terror are about to emerge - read more about how to better equip yourself and what to expect in the patch notes below! back4blood.com/patch-notes/ap… https://t.co/VMZMoY9yzR

The Tunnels of Terror expansion costs $15 on its own or can be gained through the Annual Pass. That Annual Pass costs $40 and includes this first expansion, along with the following two which have not been revealed yet.

Back 4 Blood's first expansion contains far more than just the Hazmat suit. Its flagship feature comes within the eponymous tunnels. The pack features a new PVE level that takes players under the city of Evansburgh.

This new underground battlefield comes complete with tons of new mutated enemies and unseen threats, like the latest feature called Ridden Hives. Luckily, the pack also contains some new tools and characters to face them with.

Two new Cleaners are introduced with the Tunnels of Terror DLC: Heng and Sharice. They each come with a full set of new abilities and skills, making them a huge new addition to the game.

Along with them come two new legendary weapons and a few new weapon skins. The update also introduces many new cards to keep the game interesting throughout multiple playthroughs.

The Tunnels of Terror Expansion adds a ton of new content to Back 4 Blood. The Hazmat suit cosmetics are just one part of the new DLC.

