How to unlock the Zwat cosmetics in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood just added a hefty amount of new content to keep this undead-shooting adventure alive and well. Along with new challenges and enemies come bespoke cosmetics and rewards.

The Zwat skins resemble operator uniforms for the average S.W.A.T. team, complete with bulletproof vests and tactical gear. They will require a significant challenge to unlock, but it's possible to earn them.

Unlocking the Zwat skin in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's Zwat uniforms can be unlocked by taking on the game at the previous highest difficulty setting. Before Tunnels of Terror dropped, the game featured three levels of difficulty, the hardest of which was termed Nightmare mode.

Nightmare mode sharply increases the damage and health of Ridden, while also spawning many more of them throughout. Pickups of health and ammunition are extremely sparse, leaving players largely on their own.

Players must beat every level of the game on the Nightmare difficulty setting to unlock the Zwat outfit. The character used to beat this challenge will be rewarded with the cosmetic gear. A party of four can best the game's challenges and each will come away with one character in the Zwat skin.

Nightmare mode in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has been criticized by many for its extreme difficulty. The game's challenge is made substantially greater by the RNG elements, which ensures that it remains unpredictable even after copious amounts of experience.

The director's cards continuously add strange spins to the game that can't be easily accounted for. A friendly team of skilled FPS fans will be necessary to take on the Nightmare difficulty setting.

There have been a number of balance patches that have changed but not substantially reduced the initial difficulty. The newest update came complete with a new, even higher difficulty setting.

In addition to the Zwat outfits, the higher difficulty settings in the game offer an increased payout of Supply Points. This important currency is required to upgrade cards and equipment to rebalance the game's odds.

Players intending to take on the Nightmare difficulty setting should do so with a fully trained party. Communication is key in this game, and pre-planning a run can make the difference between success and failure.

Building a complimentary deck is an extremely important asset to embarking on a tougher run. Back 4 Blood players should hunt down the undead with their friends and earn those Zwat outfits with pride.

