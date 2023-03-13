WWE 2K23 Universe mode: All confirmed gameplay features revealed

WWE 2K23 is a yearly sports franchise that features a roster full of superstars and Divas from Raw, Smackdown, and more. Visual Concepts releases these games yearly, update the rosters, and adds new features and modes.

Universal Mode was added to let players create their own stories using cutscenes, animations, and match setups. Players can weave whatever narrative and rivalry they want their wrestlers to go through. Fans can create custom events they have always wanted to see in the game.

New Universe features coming to WWE 2K23

New Rivalry System

The biggest revamp that is coming to WWE 2K23 is the rivalry system. This is what is driving all the hype around this mode. Rivalries can be formed here to create interesting moments in the player’s story.

In WWE 2K23, RIvalries have taken a new form allowing much deeper control over them. Fans can choose actions that can be taken before, after, or during a match to affect a rivalry between two wrestlers. Actions can affect them in different intensities and show different kinds of cutscenes depending on what is chosen.

Some options affect their health and momentum meters. Even making wrestlers start at lower health or other stats. This allows for more of an organic approach to the relationship between superstars and can create unique moments curated by the player.

There will be over a hundred rivalry actions added to the game. They all include animations and cutscenes that players can use to customize their universe.

Superstar Mode

This was introduced in last year’s game as part of the Universe mode. Here, people control a single superstar, similar to the career mode.

PPVs changed to PLEs

To reflect the changes made to the real world of WWE, the game has also renamed PPVs to PLEs in this mode. This will continue to create a feeling of immersion for the players in the game.

WarGames

A new type of game where two teams of four, five, or more wrestlers fight it out in two rings in a cage has been put into the game. This also includes them as an option for players in Universe mode. Letting them play out matches in any of the three WarGames arenas added in.

WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, featuring a whole host of wrestlers and game modes. It can also be played in early access by those that have access.

They have two special editions with their own bonus content. Players can play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

