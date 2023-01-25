WWE 2K23 is officially upon us, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. After playing WWE 2K22 and falling in love with the game, expectations for the upcoming one are as high as Roman Reigns' for his Bloodline. That's not hyperbole.

We reckon many fans and gamers are eagerly awaiting the release date of WWE 2K23. Few things match the excitement of playing as your favorite superstars and participating in all kinds of match stipulations. These games allow you to do things ranging from jumping as Big Show from the top of a steel cage or kicking out of a seventh finisher in a row.

Naturally, fans will want to know which superstars and legends have made it to the game roster and what their ratings are. The official list has not come out as of now, but that hasn't stopped us from taking a crack at predicting the highest-rated wrestlers in the game.

WWE 2K23 has John Cena as the cover star, so he will be among the top characters in the game. We reckon Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will retain their insane WWE 2K22 ratings and remain the top male superstars. The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes should round off the rest of the list.

In the women's camp, we are backing Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to be the leading women on the game's roster. We also think Bianca Belair will get a huge buff and become one of the top-rated playable characters.

John Cena's thoughts on being WWE 2K23's cover star

John Cena has been announced as the cover star of WWE 2K23 ahead of its release date. This is the first time he is gracing the cover of the video game since WWE 2K15. Naturally, he was beyond thrilled to be given the opportunity and made sure to let everyone know on Twitter.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to 'career mode.' Excited for every player to take this journey!"

It has also been announced that The Champ will be getting his own 2K Showcase mode in the game. That is fantastic news for fans of the 16-time World Champion, for they will get to relive his career and ride through his highs and lows. Watch this space for more updates on the same!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes