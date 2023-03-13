How to get WWE 2K23 early access and play before launch

WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17. The ongoing wrestling game franchise is developed by Visual Concepts and released annually. It features and updates a roster of wrestling superstars and divas in addition to new features and modes.

While the game will have a full release on March 17, some players will be able to play it sooner as the game will go on early access. Read on to learn how to get early access and play the game.

How to play WWE 2K23 in early access

Early access will be on March 14 at 21:00 PST, 00:00 EDT, and 00:00 GMT. Players can play it at midnight on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X/S. PC players will be able to gain early access via Steam.

However, to play WWE 2K23 via early access, players must purchase the Deluxe or Icon edition. The Deluxe edition will cost $ 99.99, while the Icon edition will be priced at $119.99, both of which will come with the season pass DLC packs.

Deluxe Edition owners can expect the following rewards in the game

1x Emerald Bianca MyFaction Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFaction Card

1x Gold Edge MyFaction Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFaction packs

Icon Edition purchasers will also get the following rewards

A playable prototype Cena and a faction card

Playable Leviathan Batista

Playable Throwback Randy Orton

Playable Throwback Brock Lesnar

John Cena Legacy Champion Belt

Wrestle Mania 22 Arena

1x Paul Heymen Manager MyFaction card

3x Deluxe Premium launch MyFaction Packs

Meanwhile, the Standard Edition costs $59.99, while the Cross Gen Edition will set you back $69.99. If these versions are pre-ordered, the Bad Bunny will be unlocked as a playable character, with a Bad Bunny MyFaction card added.

New Features to expect in WWE 2K23

WarGames is the newest edition of WWE 2K23. It is a special cage match between two teams of four, five, or even more wrestlers locked up in two adjacent rings. MyFaction, MyGM, and MyRise are back with new and improved features.

The game will continue to receive updates from April to August in the form of 24 new playable characters, including Bay Wyatt, Wade Barrett, and Zeus, among others.

The title will be released on March 17 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and info about WWE 2K23.

