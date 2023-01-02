WWE 2K23: What's the latest update on the upcoming game?

WWE 2K23 is arguably the most anticipated wrestling game since the first one that 2K made. Expectations are sky-high for the title considering the levels WWE 2K22 has managed to set over the last ten months.

At this moment in time, WWE 2K23 continues to be a relatively well-kept secret. While fans are fully aware of its existence, updates and rumors are incredibly hard to come by. WWE and 2K clearly want to build on the hype and present their fans with a product that changes the game (pun fully intended) once again.

Despite their best efforts, however, they haven't been able to completely silence themselves. According to a report, next month will see 2K drop some major news. While it doesn't state whether the news is about WWE 2K23 or not, we are fairly confident that it will be.

The reason for that is very simple - WWE 2K22 is on its last legs. The game has received many patches and updates throughout its shelf life. It surely cannot get any more in the coming months, and that is why we are certain that the big news will be regarding its successor.

WWE 2K23's rumored release date

It is only a matter of time before WWE 2K23 hits stores. Barring an absolutely shocking revelation that WWE and 2K are binning the game entirely like they did the 2021 edition, we can expect it early this year. It won't be a New Year's gift, but it will come early enough for you to enjoy 2023 playing it.

WWE 2K22 was released during WrestleMania season last year. Normally, 2K games cycle out after a year. This suggests that its successor should drop sometime around WrestleMania 39, putting the release date at around March-April 2023.

Expectations for the game are high given the smashing success the outgoing one has become. WWE 2K22 raised the bar in terms of graphics, gameplay, customization and realism. All the makers have to do is use it as a base and improve certain aspects of it, and they will have one of the best products on the market in their hands.

