All WWE 2K23 game modes, featuring MyGM, MyRise, and more

WWE 2K23 is about to launch this coming March 14, 2023, and fans of the wrestling game franchise are excited to see what it has in store.

2K Games successfully revived the series with WWE 2K22. Prior to last year's success, the franchise took a hiatus due to WWE 2K20's poor sales and reception. This led to the publisher skipping out for a year to restrategize its creation.

Thankfully, the decision to take a break paid off as WWE 2K22 brought back the joys of playing a wrestling video game again. Fans saw the return of the fan-favorite MyGM mode and revamped versions of all the others that made the game better than ever.

The question now is, which game modes are we going to see in WWE 2K23? Here's all you need to know.

A look at WWE 2K23: All updated game modes

As of the time of this publishing, we are only a day away from getting our hands on WWE 2K23. Fans of the franchise are excited to play around with what 2K Games have to offer this year. But what game modes should we expect to see when the game launches?

1) MyGM Mode

MyGM Mode (Image via 2K Games)

MyGM is one of the most requested modes in the video game franchise's history. It basically allows players to become a General Manager and figure out ways to make their wrestling brand superior to others. It's a full blown GM experience wherein they have the ability to draft WWE superstars, sign free agents, strategize the show's budget, and much more.

Like its predecessor, WWE 2K23 is bringing back MyGM mode and it'll be better than ever. It will feature increased options that will allow players to get more creative when booking matches or setting up shows. This means that more match types will be added, which will make it relatively easier to achieve 5-star matches and boost brand ratings. More playable GMs will also be available.

2) MyRISE mode

MyRISE Mode (Image via 2K Games)

MyRISE mode made its debut last year to replace the outdated linear MyCareer story mode. What makes it unique is the fact that players now have the option to carve the path they want to take in their wrestling career.

While there are a few linear story elements, most of the time they get to select which matches they want to participate in and whether or not they want to be a face or a heel.

This time around will be no different with WWE 2K23 as players will have the same MyRISE experience as before, if not better. Not much has been revealed about this year's mode, so we're not entirely sure if new features will be added. However, what we do know is that Visual Concepts will now allow players to import custom superstars outside MyRISE.

3) WWE 2K Showcase

WWE 2K Showcase (Image via 2K Games)

One of the most notable modes is the 2K Showcase, a single-player type that allows players to relive iconic matches of the featured superstar. WWE 2K23 will feature none other than the invisible man himself, John Cena. It won't be the first time that the 16-time world champion will be featured in this mode, however, this year's showcase has a huge twist to it.

This time around, players will control John Cena's opponents and will typically play as the featured superstar in the 2K Showcase. Naturally, Visual Concepts wanted to change it up a bit and decided to go a different direction. It's honestly a creative move on the developers' end given how this has never been done in a 2K Showcase mode before.

4) Universe Mode

Universe Mode (Image via 2K Games)

The Universe mode has been a constant presence in the WWE 2K franchise. It's basically a season mode wherein players can play as whoever is available on the match cards each night. They can start rivalries, manipulate which superstars they want to be champions, and have access to many more fully customizable options.

According to several sources, Visual Concepts has made some adjustments to make Universe mode a more pleasant experience in WWE 2K23. While the developers didn't reveal too much about these changes, we do know that they've reworked the story system.

5) MyFACTION Mode

MyFACTION Mode (Image via 2K Games)

MyFACTION is a relatively new mode, considering it only came out last year for WWE 2K22. Think of it as NBA 2K's MyTEAM mode, but instead of building an basketball team, you're building a stable of WWE superstars.

After building a roster based off the cards players have drawn, they will find themselves facing other stables fighting for victory to gain points that'll be used to draw more cards.

While MyFACTION mode was a fresh idea, it wasn't the best experience given the fact that it was a single-player mode. Luckily, 2K learned from its mistake and will enable online play for it in WWE 2K23. Players will now be able to put their stables to the test against others online.

WWE 2K23 has a lot of hype surrounding it thanks to the success its predecessor generated last year. Fans of the franchise are eager to see if 2K Games and Visual Concepts have made major improvements to the game. If they've have truly learned their lesson from their past failures, then the playerbase should will see an even better wrestling video game this year.

WWE 2K23 launches on March 14, 2023, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

