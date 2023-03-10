Details on John Cena's WWE schedule ahead of WrestleMania 39 - Reports

After making his return to WWE this past Monday on RAW, John Cena's schedule with the company prior to WrestleMania 39, taking place on April 1 and 2, has reportedly been revealed.

The Leader of the Cenation has made fewer and fewer appearances on WWE TV in recent years as he has decided to focus more on his career in Hollywood.

However, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the 16-time World Champion's calendar is wide open after recently wrapping up a film earlier this month.

"Cena actually wrapped up his filming of the movie Ricky Stanicky on 3/4, so he will be available for television over the next several weeks." (H/T Wrestling News)

During his return on RAW, Cena was confronted by the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, with the two stars agreeing to face each other at WrestleMania 39 for the gold.

John Cena reacts to his recent return

With the 16-time World Champion having only wrestled twice in the past two years, fans may start to see the end of his iconic WWE career.

Following his return on Monday Night RAW, an emotional John Cena took to social media where he thanked the fans for their continued support over the years.

"Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse," tweeted Cena.

Austin Theory is the latest in a long line of top WWE stars to go up against John Cena at WrestleMania, previous opponents of his at the show of shows have been a who's who of pro wrestling legends such as The Rock, Triple H, Batista, Edge, and Randy Orton, just to name a few.

Will Cena defeat Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, or will the US Champ upset the WWE Icon? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes