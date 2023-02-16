WWE 2K23, the latest WWE title from 2K Games, isn't even out yet, and it's already generating controversy. It has nothing to do with the game's development, graphics, or gameplay (at least, not in this instance, anyway) - but, rather, the roster.

It seems that fan-favorite Superstar Scarlett was initially included on the list of playable characters - only to be removed shortly thereafter.

So what gives?

WWE 2K23 will still feature Scarlett, don't worry

Scarlett, the manager and real-life spouse of fellow WWE star Karrion Kross, will be making her WWE 2K series debut in WWE 2K23. However, it won't be as a wrestler, as first announced by 2K Games.

Reporting for WrestleZone.com, Sportskeeda's own Matt Black reached out to 2K Games to ask the same question posed by both Marvin Gaye and 4 Non Blondes - what's going on?

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom 2K Comments On Scarlett’s Removal From The WWE 2K23 Roster bit.ly/3S0VyAy 2K Comments On Scarlett’s Removal From The WWE 2K23 Roster bit.ly/3S0VyAy https://t.co/oDTUUnBQeo

Well, this is what they told him:

“Scarlett will be available in WWE 2K23 as a manager – managers are not featured on the roster which is why she is not on the list.”

It would appear that Scarlett's addition to the roster list initially was merely an error. While WWE's "Seductive Siren of Sin" certainly has in-ring experience, she's hardly seen any (if at all) during her time in WWE.

The SmackDown Hotel 🔥 #WWE2K23 @TheSDHotel



This possibly means that she will be in the game as a Manager, exactly like last year.



#WWE2K23 2K removed Scarlett from the WWE 2K23 Roster list.This possibly means that she will be in the game as a Manager, exactly like last year. 2K removed Scarlett from the WWE 2K23 Roster list.This possibly means that she will be in the game as a Manager, exactly like last year. #WWE2K23 https://t.co/a88HZg2UnT

Scarlett first joined Kross in WWE in 2019 following a run in Impact Wrestling. The pair started in NXT, where Kross quickly established himself as a major star. She was by Kross's side when he won both of his NXT Championships.

However, when Kross made the move to Monday Night Raw, Scarlett was nowhere to be found. Karrion made a few more appearances on the main roster before the duo were released by WWE in 2021.

However, they were brought back a year later following former NXT head Triple H's promotion to Chief Content Officer.

