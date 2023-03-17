WWE 2K23 update 1.03 patch notes: Stability fixes, improved compatibility and more 

In anticipation of WWE 2K23's global release, the developers at Visual Concepts have recently pushed update 1.03. The latest patch provides stability fixes, improved compatibility, and improvements to character interactions with other objects. A steady stream of updates is an encouraging sight to behold as it means the developers will be prompt in addressing any negative player feedback.

While WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released around the world in less than a day's time on March 17, those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or the Icon Edition already have three-day early access to the title. The initial reception to the game has been positive, with many touting it as the best the series has ever been.

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for WWE 2K23 update 1.03.

WWE 2K23 update 1.03 patch notes

The official patch notes for WWE 2K23 March 15 update 1.03 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (download size of 1.36 GB) are:

Polish and stability fixes for launch day.

Improvements to CAS part compatibility.

Improvements made to Superstars interacting with objects lying on the ground.

The official patch notes for the March 15 update 1.03 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One (download size of 8.21 GB) are:

Addressed issues related to game modes including Triple Threat and Fatal-4-way matches.

Addressed missing audio/music bug.

Addressed various game crashing issues.

Fixed random stuttering issues.

Fixed animation-related bugs.

Addressed framerate drop issues.

Added gameplay stability fixes.

Added overall performance improvements.

Other minor fixes to the game.

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames

early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW! #WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW!#WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 💪 https://t.co/yYQOciHILq

The game is available on the following platforms - PS 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S and PC. It is clear that the developers are addressing a variety of problems with the latest patch that is cropping on different platforms. While the list is comparatively small for current-gen systems, patch 1.03 is significant for PC and previous-gen systems with fixes for a wide array of issues.

Despite that, WWE 2K23 has managed to be one of the most optimized major launches in recent times, with the game running smoothly in most set-ups due to its undemanding system requirements. As mentioned above, the title has largely received positive feedback from both critics and fans alike.

Calling it "an improvement in every single way compared to the previous year's game" and "a perfect evolution of content," Sportskeeda's review of the title scored it a 9 out of 10. Other than the minor hiccup of microtransactions in MyFaction mode, this is one title that WWE and wrestling fans should not miss out on.

Poll : 0 votes