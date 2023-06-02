Can world bosses be solo-ed in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is set to hit consoles and PCs everywhere this June, and franchise fans are extremely hyped about facing its powerful and menacing bosses. For those keen on playing the title by themselves, facing strong bosses isn't something entirely new. That is, of course, until the game introduced players to Timed World Bosses.

Timed World Bosses are enemies so incredibly powerful that the game highly recommends you gather at least 12 players before taking them on. However, are these monstrosities actually killable by a single player? Is there a specific class that specializes in taking them down? The quick and easy answer is yes.

You can solo world bosses in Diablo 4

Timed World Bosses may be the toughest opponents in Diablo 4, but that hasn't stopped players to do the unthinkable. Such bosses have been a long-time gimmick when it comes to MMOs and RPGs. When Blizzard Entertainment announced that the fourth game will feature TWBs, fans were hyped.

During the beta run, players were introduced to one of the game's Time World Bosses: Ashava the Pestilent. This is a terrifying demon who bears two forearm blades that destroy everything and everyone in its path.

Ashava is said to be a constant reminder that Lilith is watching and that nowhere in Sanctuary is safe from Hell. And if that doesn't scare you, players are allotted only 15 minutes to beat Ashava every time she spawns.

Surprisingly, though, a couple of die-hard Diablo 4 players managed to defeat her not only solo but also in under a few minutes.

Diablo 4 players do the impossible

A couple of months ago, during Diablo 4's beta run, a Twitch streamer by the name of Wudijo accomplished what many players thought was impossible. And that was to beat a Timed World Boss by himself. How did he do it you may ask? The streamer used an epic Rogue build and had his full legendary gear equipped.

Complete with an awesome crossbow that deals up to 457 damage per second and paired with skills like the Heartseeker, Rapid Fire, Shadow and Poison Imbuement, Dash, and Dark Shroud, Ashava simply stood no chance.

A little later, a post on the Icy Veins forum confirmed that a Necromancer did come to assist the Twitch streamer from time to time. Once when the boss had less than 2% left on its life gauge and the other time to fire off one or two abilities before taking off.

However, as cool as that feat was, another determined player who goes by the name of Vidjereii managed to destroy Ashava even faster with his melee Rogue build. The time it took him to defeat the boss was only three minutes.

