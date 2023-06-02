What are World Bosses in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 has many secrets in store for those who dare to explore the lands in the Sanctuary. While players will come across random enemies every now and then, World Bosses spawn only at specific times in the game. These World Bosses are difficult enemies and often drop some good loot that players can use in their builds.

World Bosses in Diablo 4 are some of the toughest in-game enemies. Despite possessing a large health pool, they have unique elemental weaknesses. When they are hit with weapons dealing elemental damage that matches their weakness, they're either debuffed or take additional damage for a brief period.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the World Bosses in Diablo 4.

All World Bosses in Diablo 4

Currently, there are only two known World Bosses in the game. The first is Ashava the Pestilent, and the second is called The Butcher. The former has specific spawn times and can be found on the eastern end of the map in Fractured Peaks.

Ashava the Pestilent was a boss introduced during Diablo 4 beta. Given that the full version is scheduled to go live globally on June 6, it's currently unclear if this boss will spawn at multiple locations. This article will be updated once we have more information about its spawn locations.

This World Boss is a massive demon with two arm blades. When you end up staggering the boss, one of the blades breaks, rendering Ashava weak for the remainder of the fight.

However, do not take this boss lightly. To complete this encounter quickly, it's advised that you team up with other players in the vicinity, as it is nearly impossible to solo this beast.

The other World Boss you will encounter is The Butcher, who only spawns in dungeons. His spawn rates are governed by the RNG mechanic, so there's a chance that you may have to complete multiple dungeons before running into him.

Although not as tanky as Ashava, he has a slew of attacks at his disposal. What's more important is that, if you die during an encounter with The Butcher or leave the area, he will despawn, and you will have to wait until he spawns again.

The Butcher offers one of the most difficult boss fights in the game because not only does he hit you consistently with debuffs, but he also slows you and prevents healing.

At the moment, these are the only known World Bosses in Diablo 4. We will update this list with more information about new bosses added to the game. If you are wondering whether to purchase this game, you can check out our review here.

Poll : 0 votes