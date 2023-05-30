How to find The Butcher boss in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games this year and is set to immerse its strong fanbase in Sanctuary. After several beta versions, the final game is inching closer to release, and fans are clamoring for details regarding all its aspects. Diablo 4 will feature various enemies, including bosses like The Butcher, which will test players' skills and reward loot.

Finding The Butcher in Sanctuary can be tricky as there is no set location to face off against him. Fans can, however, have a random encounter with this boss while partaking in the game's numerous side dungeons. One must therefore be on guard when playing through the dungeons.

Finding and defeating The Butcher boss in Diablo 4

While loot is the primary motivator for many players to head into the dungeons, one cannot deny the fun factor associated with slaying formidable enemies along with friends or other players. Many avid fans would want to face The Butcher, but he can be hard to find owing to the random nature of its spawning.

Players must get ready to re-engage in dungeons multiple times to encounter this Diablo 4 boss. Furthermore, he can spawn in any dungeon areas, making it more difficult to track him. When writing this article, there is no connection between the player's class and his spawning. Thus one can use any class of their choice.

Players must, however, have the best gear when pursuing The Butcher since he is a formidable enemy to beat. It is, therefore, ideal to stick to the class one is most accustomed to.

Defeating The Butcher in Diablo 4

Players can tackle this boss once they know its attack patterns. While it is enticing to head solo into the fight, one must try to have at least one other player to ease the battle.

The following are The Butcher's movesets:

A basic attack with his cleaver weapon involving one or two swings.

A roar attack (area of effect attack) unleashes a red energy burst that can damage anyone that comes in contact with it.

He can occasionally resort to a headbutt move which is easier to telegraph since he moves his head back to gear up for this attack.

One must be cautious regarding his charge move, wherein he dashes toward the player.

Having assistance from other players is beneficial as one can heal while The Butcher is busy attacking others. Alternatively, one can gain his attention while other players use ranged attacks to damage this boss. It is also advisable to keep a safe distance from him and stay in constant motion while fighting him.

Fans must note that if they die at the hands of this boss, he will disappear from the dungeon. One will need to partake in dungeons again, hoping to run into him randomly. On the other hand, defeating The Butcher can yield great rewards with a high chance of obtaining legendary items.

Diablo 4 is set to offer a variety of quest types ranging from main quests to world events. Fans inclined to know more can peruse this guide highlighting the details about the preload time.

