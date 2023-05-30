What time is the Diablo 4 Preload going live today (May 30)?

Diablo 4’s official release is almost a week away, with the game's early access period going live June 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT, 7 pm ET, and June 2, 2023, at 12 am BST, 1 am CEST. This has excited members of the community as they can finally get their hands on the complete version of the game after a series of successful beta access periods.

The title’s upcoming release has also raised curiosity about some of the features they can expect from the game ahead of its launch.

Also, many players have been wondering what the preload times are and when they can download and install the game on their systems, so they can log in as soon as the servers go live.

Players will be able to preload Diablo 4 today, May 30, at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am BST, as confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment. Players will be able to install it on all available platforms.

How to preload Diablo 4 on your PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Players who have pre-purchased the game will be able to preload and install Diablo 4 on their respective systems.

1) Preloading on PC

To preload the game on the PC, you will need to visit the Battle.net website and install the desktop client, if you don’t already have it.

Then, running the application, you must pre-purchase Diablo 4 and then go to Game > All Games, and click on the title.

This will open the game menu. You will be able to select the full version of the game which can then be downloaded.

2) Preloading on Xbox

For those on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series S/X, players will need to pre-purchase the game and then visit the purchased library to select the title and install it.

3) Preloading on PlayStation

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers can visit the PS store and pre-order one of the title's editions. Making their way to the Library, they can select the game, and click on Preload to start downloading it ahead of launch.

How big is the Diablo 4 preload file size?

The preload size is expected to be around 90 GB, based on the PC requirements that Blizzard confirmed earlier. However, it’s likely to vary based on the platform, and players can expect to see some variation between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

