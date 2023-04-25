Diablo 4 launch day PC minimum and recommended requirements revealed

With Diablo 4 finally going gold, the RPG has become one of the most anticipated launches in 2023. With the upcoming Server Slam beta testing weekend right around the corner, Blizzard has finally revealed the official minimum and recommended PC system requirements that players will need to optimally run the title on launch.

While on minimum and medium settings, the RPG will not be too demanding, however, on high and ultra, players might need to consider opting for high-end specs.

Below is a list of all the required settings that players will need for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 PC system requirements

1) Minimum Spec Requirements

The following settings are to optimally run Diablo 4 at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

2) Medium Spec Requirements

The following settings are to run the game on 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

3) High Spec Requirements

The following requirements are to run the game in 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

4) Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

The following requirements are to run the RPG at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Diablo 4 will be officially releasing on June 6, later this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Server Slam Beta is also awaiting players in the near future.

