Will Diablo 4 be on Nintendo Switch

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year as fans eagerly await an official sequel to its 2012 predecessor. One can currently pre-purchase the game on most of the major platforms using their preferred store or Blizzard's official website.

While the game will be available even on previous generation consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, players are curious whether it will arrive on their handheld Nintendo Switch.

Diablo 4 is not arriving on Nintendo Switch anytime soon

Although the game is set to hit most of the major gaming platforms, Blizzard has no intention of bringing it to the Nintendo Switch. As of writing this article, the handheld console has been excluded from the list. The game has only been released on platforms where it can run without any noticeable lags.

Players can currently pre-purchase and play during the beta phase or simply try it out during the same from March 24-27 on their PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Although previously released Diablo titles eventually arrived on Nintendo Switch, the odds of the latest game coming to the current generation handheld console anytime soon may seem unlikely.

However, it still does not entirely strike off its name. Diablo 4 could hit the platform after years of optimization or simply arrive on the next-generation Nintendo console.

Editions

Diablo 4 editions (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 is currently available in three different editions, namely Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate edition, and can be purchased on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One using their respective stores or by simply logging into Blizzard's official website.

The Standard Edition will feature Diablo III's Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet, Light Bearer Mount, World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set from Diablo Immortals.

The Digital Deluxe edition will contain a Temptation mount and mount armor and will be shipped along with a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass. Players opting for this edition will also enjoy four days of early access before the official release.

Those pre-purchasing the Ultimate Edition can enjoy every perk available in the above editions, and it will also include a 20-tier Premium Battle Pass skip and Wings of the Creator emote.

