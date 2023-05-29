Social options in Diablo 4 - Add friends, clan options, parties, and more

Diablo 4 has multiple multiplayer options for players, regardless of their platforms. You can play with your friends or strangers by ensuring certain basic steps as you aim to bring down the hardest of enemies. Blizzard has also implemented a clan system that allows players to cooperate and win battles together to make matters even more interesting. However, there are certain requirements that you’ll have to meet before you can play together.

Typically, there’s no harm in playing Diablo 4 alone, and much of the content, if not all, can be played solo. However, you’ll have to sacrifice some of the exciting content Blizzard will introduce in the upcoming ARPG. Hence, it’s almost paramount that you know all the social options and how you can use them perfectly.

Diablo 4’s expanded social options could make it incredibly popular for both beginners and veterans

When it comes to social options in Diablo 4, there are several features you can utilize

Party up and play with your friends.

Party up with strangers.

Join and play in clans.

How to play Diablo 4 with friends

Thanks to the crossplay feature, you can play with your friends even if the two of you are on different platforms. However, there are certain prerequisites that you and your friend will have to ensure.

Both you and your friends have each other added to your respective Battle.net account.

You and your friend must have reached Kyovashad to enjoy multiplayer mode.

Go to the socials tab.

Your friends who are present in either Diablo 4 or Battle.net will be shown in the socials tab.

Click on the friend you want to play with, and a prompt will appear.

Choose the Invite to Party option.

Once your friend accepts your request, they will join your team. Alternatively, you can also request to join their team and play together.

How to play together with strangers

You can add random strangers to your team, but the process is trickier.

The two of you must be located close to the game.

Press the D-pad up or E to open the interaction wheel.

Choose the Invite to Party option to invite the player.

If they accept, the two of you can then play together.

There’s no restriction in terms of ranks or gear, but a co-op squad can, at most, have four members at a given time.

How to create/join clans in Diablo 4

Aside from playing with friends and strangers, you can also join clans or create one:

Open the in-game menu.

Choose the Create Clan option.

You will then have to choose options like Clan Name, Visibility, and more.

If you want to join a clan, click the Join Clan option.

You can also use a specific Clan name to find a particular one.

That’s all you need to know about the social options in the game, and it will help you enjoy all the content with your friends.

