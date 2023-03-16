Diablo 4 crossplay feature explained: All content you can enjoy with friends on other platforms

Diablo 4 will be released this year with a fair bit of quality-of-life features for players who wish to enjoy the game with friends on different platforms.

The RPG will drop with both crossplay as well as cross-progression, which will let you not only play with others on different systems but carry your save over to other platforms as well.

Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26



Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.



Moreover, the feature will also be made available for the upcoming Early Access and Open Beta periods. The invite-only Early Access goes live tomorrow, March 17, with the Open Beta for pre-order owners going live on March 24.

During both these test periods, you will be able to avail crossplay as well as couch co-op with friends.

Today’s guide will therefore go over the list of content that you will be able to enjoy with those who are on a different platform.

All Diablo 4 content you can enjoy with the crossplay feature

Diablo 4’s official game as well as the two betas will allow crossplay between PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

The crossplay feature was first revealed by Blizzard during a Developer Gameplay Showcase back in 2022, where the publishers have also confirmed that you will be able to play with others from different regions as well. However, a Switch version of the game will not be something on the cards, hence the title will be limited to the above-mentioned platforms.

Here are some of the things that you will be able to try out in the game with other players who are on different platforms:

1) The campaign

Completing the Diablo 4 campaign is something that you will be able to do with friends who are on a different platform. This is a quality-of-life feature for those new to the series, as playing with a party member will allow you to gain 10% more experience from completing missions and defeating enemies. It will help you level your World Tiers faster and reach the level 50 cap to unlock tiers 3, 4, and 5.

2) Bosses and Strongholds

Bosses and Strongholds are also something you will be able to take on with players on other platforms. There will be a plethora of world bosses, who will appear on the map from time to time. Taking them out will net you a great deal of XP and rare drops, making them some of the most sought-after encounters in the game.

Strongholds are specific locations on maps that are overrun by demons, which will then spawn a mini-boss once they are dealt with. You can pair up with friends to deal with the hordes and the boss to cleanse the place and make it a Stronghold for your party.

3) Endgame tiers

Diablo 4 endgame tiers are also something that you will be able to enjoy with friends on different platforms. Missions like the Nightmare dungeons or the raids at World Tier 4 and 5 will allow crossplay, making it significantly easier to deal with some of the hardest late-game content.

