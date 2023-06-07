How to get Ancestral Legendary Items in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s gear comes in many varieties, but Ancestral Legendary drops are among the best in the game. Perhaps only outscored by Uniques, if you want the absolute best drops in Blizzard’s latest action RPG, get ready to work for them. Unfortunately, these do not drop in the initial difficulty levels, so you will likely have quite a haul ahead of you even to get a shot at Ancestral. While that prefix can also be seen on Rare drops, you want it on Legendaries.

If you’re curious about unlocking Ancestral Legendary items in D4, look no further. While they are rare, they can be obtained, and we’ll let you know what must be done to start getting them.

How to get Ancestral Legendary gear in Diablo 4

You must be on Torment difficulty if you even want a shot at Ancestral Legendary drops in Diablo 4. Even on Tier 3, the best you might see is impressive Sacred items. But if you want the absolute cream of the crop, be prepared to suffer and grind for it.

To unlock Torment (Tier 4), complete the Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon on World Tier 3 difficulty. This difficulty is also recommended for 70+ players. Some classes and builds could do it early in theory, but be aware this is the peak of Diablo 4 difficulty.

Of course, to do that, you must have completed the game once, go through Tier 2, and then complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon on Tier 2. That unlocks Nightmare (Tier 3) difficulty to reach level 70.

Once you’re in Torment difficulty, there is a chance for Ancestral Items to drop. While World Bosses can drop them, it’s advised to wait until more players are actively playing in Torment before attempting them. World Bosses in Diablo 4 are no joke, especially at this difficulty level.

In D4, Ancestral Items can drop from various sources of loot. However, acquiring them is primarily a game of chance. Therefore, it’s best to do things you can complete quickly or repeatedly, like the end-game activities.

Things like Helltide Events, Nightmare Dungeons, and Whispers of the Dead are all great ways to shoot for Ancestral Items. You can even gamble for them using the Purveyor of Curiosities. It's not guaranteed, but some claim to know tricks to succeed here.

While there’s no guaranteed way to unlock this gear in Diablo 4, you have to be in the final difficulty tier of the game, and that’s an accomplishment on its own. Ancestral Legendary drops have better stats and potentially even better passive abilities, so keep an eye out for these as you play.

Poll : 0 votes