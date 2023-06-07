How to get more evade charges in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a lot of mechanics that players need to get used to. While certain characters can absorb a lot of damage, characters like the Rogue or even the Necromancer can be slightly squishy. Although investing in defensive stats is one way to go about things, that isn't always possible. This is why it's important to use evade charges effectively.

Players are given one evade charge by default. When used, there is a five-second cooldown before the ability can be used again. Here's how players can increase the number of evade charges in Diablo 4.

All you need to know about increasing the number of evade charges in Diablo 4

The evade charges in Diablo 4 are usually associated with the boots that you get in the game. Unfortunately, you cannot spend skill points to increase the number of evade charges that you have. With that said, there are two ways in which you can increase them.

Since these charges are associated with boots, you will have to keep farming activities till you come across a few that give you an additional evade charge. The rarity of the boots doesn't matter at all. There have been instances where players have received boots of uncommon rarity with a +1 evade charge. Whenever you equip a boot that has such a buff, you will receive an additional evade charge.

Alternatively, if you get a Legendary Item that has a similar buff, you can make your way to the Occultist in Kvoyashad and extract the aspect from the item. While it will destroy the item in the process, you will be able to imprint it on another piece of gear.

However, bear in mind that the process of extraction is rather expensive, so make sure you have a good amount of gold in your pockets before attempting the process.

You can also try your hand at gambling. If you have enough Murmuring Obols, make your way to the Purveyor of Curiosities in Kyovashad and gamble them for a random piece of gear. If you're lucky enough, you might end up receiving a pair of boots with two evade charges.

As of now, the maximum number of evade charges that you can have in Diablo 4 are three. One is by default, while you get the two additional charges through the gear that you use. However, gear that grants +2 evade charges are rare drops in the game, and in the absence of any specific farm spots at this time, it's really hard to say which activities will yield the same.

If you're looking for Legendary items, the best way to farm for them is by heading into Nightmare Dungeons. The drop rate for these items is fairly low, even in Nightmare world tiers. However, you will have a better chance of receiving them in the said world tier rather than the ones below it.

