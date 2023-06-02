Can Nightmare dungeons be soloed in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features multiple levels of difficulties that players can change within the game itself. Although the most difficult world tier is known as Torment, not many go to that level. Most restrict themselves to the Nightmare difficulty because the disparity in rewards isn't too much. However, most players wonder if the activities can be completed solo on Nightmare difficulty.

That being said, Diablo 4 is an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), so ideally, no activity is meant to be completed alone. However, the game does allow extensive build crafting, which in turn allows players to stack multiple buffs in the game.

Diablo 4: Embark on solo adventures in Nightmare dungeons

Since you can refine your builds to a great extent with all the skills and Paragon Boards available at your disposal, it is technically possible to solo a Nightmare dungeon in Diablo 4. However, you must have high DPS and survivability options to make it far into the dungeon.

In the Nightmare world tier, every single enemy is more buffed. They have a higher health rating and hit harder. So without the appropriate builds, it's impossible to stay alive or subsequently complete the dungeons solo. Even if you manage to reach the boss fight, each death will result in a restart and restore the latter's health. You will have to start the encounter from scratch again, so it's best to invest wisely in your skills and abilities.

How to solo Nightmare dungeons in Diablo 4

While there's no specific walkthrough on how to solo Nightmare dungeons in Diablo 4 due to their unique nature, there are a few pointers you must consider.

For starters, ensure you have good gear with decent damage output. Secondly, since you'll be required to dish out a good amount of damage. It's wise to focus on your Critical Strike and Critical Chance. The former usually deals more damage than normal ones, while Critical Chance is the probability of you landing a Critical Strike.

For example, if your Critical Chance is at 24%, then at least one in every four hits will be a Critical Strike. Focusing on these two stats will drastically increase your damage output. If you're playing as a Rogue or even a Sorcerer, it's wise to keep your distance in fights. For Druid or Barbarian enthusiasts, go up close and personal with your enemy, but make sure you've got a good defense rating.

Lastly, don't forget to check out the Sacred and Unique items you acquire from these Nightmare dungeons. They often have the chance to make or break your build.

