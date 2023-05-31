What are Sacred and Unique items in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, players will come across many items as gear, ranging from armor pieces to weapons. On lower difficulties, players must keep switching their items now and then because as players progress through the multiple encounters and activities in the game, they keep getting more powerful things.

Although Diablo 4 is relatively new in the market, a slight power creep is already visible, at least in the first two world tiers. This issue is absent in the Nightmare and the Torment world tiers, where players can get their hands on some instrumental and advanced gear pieces

How to get Sacred and Unique items in Diablo 4

Sacred and Unique items can be acquired only in Nightmare and Torment world tiers. Although their drop rates are considerably low, they can still be picked up from these two world tiers. Sacred Items are usually high-powered legendary items in Diablo 4. Based on the information available, these items seem to drop in Nightmare Dungeons only. These also often come with unique stat bonuses that can assist in build crafting.

On the other hand, Unique items are slightly different from Sacred items. These drop from Nightmare Dungeons as well, but their drop rates are believed to be lower than the Sacred items. However, Unique items in Diablo 4 are pretty similar to the Pinnacle Gear pieces in Destiny 2. They're the most vital gear available in the game and are not affected by the power creep.

What's more interesting is that these Unique items can be safely described as build-defining and can often unlock the true potential of a build in Diablo 4. Given that builds play an essential role in the game, you must ensure you get your hands on some of these items to excel in the end-game stages.

Currently, the only way to acquire Sacred and Unique items in the game is by completing Nightmare Dungeons. Given that the game has just gone live, it's difficult to say if the developers will add any more sources from where these items can be acquired. Like most role-playing games in the market, the Season Pass could be an excellent source for these items, giving players an additional incentive to purchase the Season Pass.

Diablo 4 can easily outdo its predecessors in gameplay and story design. It has the potential to become one of the year's biggest releases. However, the only downside is that it's a live service title, so hopefully, Blizzard will ensure that the servers don't crumble with the weight of everyone logging in at the same time on launch day!

