What is Diablo 4's Paragon Board?

Since it's a role-playing game, Diablo 4 revolves a lot around creating a build. To function optimally, there are a lot of perks and skills that you need to take into consideration. The best builds are the ones in which most skills and perks complement each other, increasing the damage output considerably while also focusing on the survivability factor.

The Paragon Board in Diablo 4 is filled with skills and other buffs that players can use to fine-tune their builds further, turning them into absolute beasts on the battlefield. That said, here's what the Paragon Board is and how it works in the game.

How to use the Paragon Board in Diablo 4?

There are multiple aspects to the Paragon Board in Diablo 4. These boards won't be available to you from the very beginning. Instead, you will have to make your way to level 50. You'll earn skill points until you've unlocked the boards, so use those points to invest wisely into your skills.

Once you've hit level 50, you'll start earning paragon points instead. You'll max out on paragon points once you hit level 100. You'll get 4 paragon points for every level, so the most number of points you can earn is 200. How you choose to spend them is entirely up to you.

When it comes to the Paragon Board in Diablo 4, you'll see that it contains tiles, further broken down into subtypes. They are as follows:

Normal

Magic

Rare

Legendary

Glyphs

The Normal tiles affect the base stats of your character. For example, investing in these tiles can boost your base character stats like strength or wisdom. The Magic tiles allow you to increase stats like critical strike and critical chance.

Based on the theme of the Paragon Board, you will be able to access six Rare tiles and one Legendary tile. These tiles will either buff one of the powers that you already have or will grant you a completely new power.

Sockets are unique tiles on a Paragon Board, similar to the sockets on the armor pieces you'll see in the game. Now, these sockets can be fit with Glyphs, which then boost the efficiency of the tiles within a specific radius around them. Most importantly, these Glyphs can be upgraded as well. But you will have to complete Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.

Furthermore, you can link multiple Paragon Boards with each other. You can do so through gates on each end of the board. This linking opens up many new avenues, allowing you to tune your build to a great extent. As a game, Diablo 4 is showing a lot of promise, and with the detailed build customization options, it has the potential to be one of the best games to go live this year.

