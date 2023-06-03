How to easily beat Tyrant King Brol in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Tyrant King Brol awaits within the Temple of the Primes. A massive man that dual-wields heavy weapons, he can be an incredibly challenging boss battle for players that aren’t ready for him. You will face this foe in the later parts of Act 3, during the quest Descent into Flame. Not only is he a large-bodied humanoid, but he also has cannibals to help him. They can swarm a single-player over if they aren’t careful.

Thankfully, Tyrant King Krol doesn’t have a complex moveset in Diablo 4. He’s got a few attacks aside from his melee strikes. They’re still incredibly hard-hitting if you’re under-geared or perhaps under-leveled.

How to beat Tyrant King Brol in Diablo 4

At the end of the Temple of the Primes in Act 3, Diablo 4’s Tyrant King Brol awaits. He’s aligned with Elias, and the Cult of Lilith, though it appears to be for his own ends instead of religious obligation.

Tyrant King Brol has a few attacks to be aware of other than his normals. The AOE Ground Slam deals damage all around the boss, but it’s easy to get out of. Just dodge away if you’re in melee range of Brol.

He also has a charging Dash Attack, where he lunges at you. Getting hit deals significant damage, so get out of Tyrant King Krol’s way when he starts moving. It doesn’t appear you can stop the Diablo 4 bosses’ movement, so just get out of the way.

If you stand in Brol’s way, he will repeatedly Slash at you until you move. This damage stacks up quickly, but thankfully, Tyrant King Brol does not stunlock you during this. It’s easy to simply get out of his way.

This Diablo 4 boss can also use a combo, where he stomps down with one weapon, then the other, then both at once. Just get out of his range, and Tyrant King Brol does no damage.

Every time you deplete 25% of his HP, he drops two potions for you, but also summons a swarm of Maniacs and Cannibals to attack you. You'll want to defeat these before you get back to fighting Tyrant King Brol. All classes can easily defeat this foe.

Honestly, this is a pretty easy boss battle. The problem comes from getting overconfident. He can deal incredibly large chunks of damage if you let him, so stay out of reach when possible and blast him down. Get in when you can and retreat when necessary.

After this boss battle, you have a bit more of Act 3 to go. When you finish this Act, you finally unlock your mount for all characters, whether Eternal or Hardcore.

