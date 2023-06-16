5 tips and tricks to master the Necromancer in Diablo 4

The Necromancer class in Diablo 4 offers a unique and captivating gameplay experience. Its mastery over life and death sets it apart, allowing it to raise armies of undead minions to overwhelm enemies with sheer numbers. The Necromancer class deals with foes by using devastating curses and spells to weaken and hinder them, making battles more manageable. Additionally, it can manipulate blood and bone, turning the tide of combat in their favor.

Choosing the Necromancer class in Diablo 4 takes you on an immersive journey through Sanctuary. With that said, here are five tips to help you become a master of the Necromancer in Diablo 4.

1) Know your abilities

In Diablo 4, you can learn and understand the Necromancer's many summons, curses, and spells and become familiar with their special abilities, such as blood or bone. Each has a different purpose and can be strategically applied in various situations. Understanding the mechanics and synergies will help you optimize your gameplay.

Ensure that you effectively employ your fundamental and essential abilities when constructing your Necromancer character, as this remains crucial even in the advanced stages of the game. Additionally, remember that strategic positioning holds great significance and will enable you to navigate challenging scenarios.

2) Adopting a hybrid playstyle

Bone-crushing assault from the Necromance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancers can be very versatile, capable of commanding an army of minions and dealing direct damage through spells and ranged attacks. Strike a balance between using your blood abilities or bone abilities, employing direct damage, and controlling your armies of minions.

This hybrid playstyle can be effective in various combat situations, allowing you to combine different gameplay elements and enhance your overall experience. You can mix melee and ranged attacks or utilize both defensive and offensive abilities. Additionally, try experimenting with your active skills to determine what best suits your gameplay.

This will provide ample room for improvement and greater flexibility in adapting to combat situations and enemy types as a Necromancer in Diablo 4.

3) Investing in survivability

Necromancers are powerful offensive dealers. However, it's wise not to neglect survivability. You should be able to withstand incoming damage and survive longer in dungeons and boss fights.

It is crucial to strengthen your defenses for optimal survival and success. Invest in life steal and protective shields to increase your chances of surviving challenging encounters. By reducing the damage you take from enemies, you'll become more effective in combat.

Utilize strategic positioning to keep enemies at bay. You can focus on mitigating their attacks and weakening them. Don't forget to collect Glyphs, which will significantly impact your performance in higher-level dungeons and the end game as a powerful Necromancer in Diablo 4.

4) Synergize with corpse mechanics

Necromancers rely on corpse mechanics, harnessing the power of deceased enemies and the remains left by their minions to fuel specific abilities.

To excel as a Necromancer in Diablo 4, you must grasp the inner workings of corpse mechanics and summoning. Only then can you utilize your skills and resources effectively. It's worth experimenting with various ability combinations that generate or consume corpses, enabling you to unleash devastating attacks on the battlefield.

Doing so will significantly improve your chances of survival and elevate your overall gaming experience as a formidable Necromancer in Diablo 4.

5) Use curses and debuffs

Necromancers can utilize curses and debuffs, weakening enemies and hindering their skills. Mastering curses allows you to take control of the battlefield, disabling formidable foes and enhancing your survivability.

Combining curses with your offensive skills and summoning abilities can solidify your role as a powerful Necromancer in Diablo 4. By immobilizing tough enemies and bosses, you render them more susceptible to regular attacks and abilities.

Lastly, as a gamer playing as a Necromancer, remember it's not a race. The key is to have fun and enjoy the experience. Take the time to experiment with various playstyles, synergies, and abilities to discover what works for you.

