How to get Glyphs in Diablo 4

Following its recent launch, Diablo 4 has created a buzz within the gaming community, with players worldwide having already reached the endgame phase in the action RPG. There are various new mechanics in the game, one of which is the Glyph system. It has proven to be a somewhat complex mechanic, even in the endgame.

However, these are significant additions to the title and will be useful once you get the hang of the system. That said, this guide explains how to obtain Glyphs in Diablo 4.

How to obtain Glyphs in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, Glyphs are a part of the endgame. Hence, the best way to get them is by completing Nightmare Dungeons. You can only access these dungeons in World Tier 3: Nightmare.

To unlock World Tier 3, you must first complete the campaign in World Tier 2 and beat the Capstone Dungeon, Cathedral of Light in Kyovashad in Diablo 4.

Once you are in World Tier 3, raid Nightmare Dungeons to get Legendary items, aspects, and most importantly, Glyphs from elites, bosses, and the chests.

However, you should have a Nightmare Sigil before entering any Nightmare Dungeon for the first time. Once you have found a Sigil, activate a Nightmare Dungeon and complete it to gain its loot.

You need not worry about getting more Nightmare Sigils, as each Nightmare Dungeon drops them upon completion. Moreover, you will also have a Sigil crafting mechanic opened up in Kyovashad.

How to use Glyphs in Diablo 4

To equip and use Glyphs, make slots in your Paragon board. Earn Paragon points to open the first slot for your Glyph to carve into.

Once you have slotted it in, you will gain some bonus buffs, which can be anywhere from an attack power boost to a defensive buff. Each Glyph has a definite radius and more than one bonus to it.

You must place Glyphs depending on your class and stack them in a manner that each one complements the other. There might be various nodes depending on your radius and bonus. Hence, it is entirely up to you as to what Glyph to try and how to stack and use it for your class.

