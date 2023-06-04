Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2d official notes: Paragon Glyph nerfs, Class skill changes, item updates, and more

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2d is now live and the update seeks to introduce a fair bit of balance changes to the game. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the nerfs to the Paragon Glyph, along with changes to come of the class skills in the game.

Diablo @Diablo



This blog will remain updated as patches are introduced to ensure your experience in Sanctuary is as smooth as possible.



news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/… The #DiabloIV team has been diligently monitoring your feedback.This blog will remain updated as patches are introduced to ensure your experience in Sanctuary is as smooth as possible. The #DiabloIV team has been diligently monitoring your feedback. This blog will remain updated as patches are introduced to ensure your experience in Sanctuary is as smooth as possible.news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/…

When talking about patch 1.0.2d update, Blizzard stated,

“While we want players to both feel and be truly powerful, some Class builds and synergies are outside of our bounds for what is reasonable for the health of the game, so we are reducing their effectiveness. As an example, we generally want to avoid creating situations where players can survive unreasonably high amounts of damage for long periods of time because it too greatly warps our vision for how combat should be in Diablo IV.”

Diablo 4 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2d official notes

Diablo @Diablo



Early Access has officially begun.



Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us. #DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. Hell is upon us.#DiabloIV Early Access has officially begun.Purchase the Ultimate Edition to play now. https://t.co/7jIZRq0V1w

1) Barbarian

Skill Changes

Challenging Shout

Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 4% to 2%

Legendary Aspect Changes

Bold Chieftain's Aspect

Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10% to 3-8%.

Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40% to 9-24%.

Item Changes

Gohr's Devastating Grips

Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70% to 16-26%.

Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.

Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.

2) Druid

Skill Changes

Pulverize

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33% to 25%.

Lightning Storm

Damage increased from 32% to 40%.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Class Specialization

Obsidian Slam

Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.

Calm Before the Storm

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Passive Changes

Electric Shock

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Shockwave Aspect

Damage reduced from 90-130% to 60-100%.

Crashstone Aspect

Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50% to 30-40%.

Lightning Dancer's Aspect

Flat damage increased from .5-.6 to .7-.8.

3) Necromancer

Skill Changes

Blood Lance

Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.

Blood Wave

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

Passive Changes

Shadowblight

Damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Grim Harvest

Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.

Serration

Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.

Death's Defense

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Class Specialization

Raise Skeleton

Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.

Golem

Golem attack damage increased by 10%.

Blood Golem

Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%.

Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.

Iron Golem

Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%.

Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Necromancer Paragon Board Changes

Hulking Monstrosity

Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.

Cult Leader

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

4) Rogue

Skill Changes

Twisting Blades

Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds.

Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rapid Fire

Damage increased from 24% to 30%.

Dark Shroud

Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.

Dash

Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Caltrops

Damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Passive Changes

Concussive

Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.

Legendary Affix Changes

Repeating

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

5) Sorcerer

Skill Changes

Arc Lash

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%.

Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.

Teleport

Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Legendary Affix Changes

Aspect of Control

Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.

6) General

Miscellaneous Class Changes

Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions

Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from 2% to 1% of maximum Life.

Paragon Board Changes

Rare Nodes

Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50%.

Glyphs

All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by ~34%, except for the following:

Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40%.

Glyphs' Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5%.

Monster Changes

Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.

7) Bug Fixes

Fixed the name for the Light Bearer Mount.

The Go to Shop button from the Wardrobe will now properly open the shop.

Fixed an issue where if a Sorcerer uses Deep Freeze and is affected by another effect that would freeze them, it caused them to be permanently stunned.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.

Poll : 0 votes