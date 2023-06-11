Be it a veteran or a new action RPG player in Diablo 4, you can never go wrong with the Necromancer class. As one of the most versatile classes in the game, the Necromancer possesses a vast range of skills and abilities to survive against demons in Sanctuary. However, if you are employing a necromancer character, trying out a Blood build is something you should not miss.

The Blood Necromancer is one of the most powerful and has some of the highest damage output in the entire game. Keep reading as this article throws light upon all the essential elements of this build in Diablo 4.

Exploring the best Blood Necromancer build in Diablo 4

Before heading on to this build, you must remember that the Necromancer is a hybrid character suited for both close-quarters and ranged battles. Although it is not as beefy as the Druid or the Barbarian, you can rest assured that you will not die easily with this build.

Make sure to constantly use your Basic Skills to avoid running out of Essence during combat, as some of the Blood Skills can eat up too much. With these basic few points in mind, we can move forward with this build.

Best skills to unlock with this build in Diablo 4

Every build in Diablo 4 starts with the Basic Skills. Start by picking up Hemorrhage, as it is one of the best ones the game offers. It is a single target ranged skill that deals considerable damage once upgraded to higher levels. It does 25-35% damage and regenerates 8 Essence.

Top it off by picking up Blood Surge in the Core Skills menu. It is a small AoE attack that does hefty damage to nearby enemies that get hit with the nova attack after drawing blood from the enemy.

Once that is out, you can also pick Blood Lance, a great single-target option from the Core Skills. You can also pick up the Imperfectly Balanced passive skill for increased Core Skill damage.

Get the Corruption of Corpse Explosion from the Macabre/Corpse Skill node, as it is yet another good small AoE skill to cause heavy damage to surrounding enemies. Once you have gained more XP points, acquire passive skills for increased damage for your Book of the Dead Skeletal Warriors with Skeletal Warrior Mastery instead of going into the subsequent skill node.

This should be enough until Level 35-40. However, once you move past that, you must invest more into your skills, as your enemies will be significantly stronger than before. While striving for stronger skills, take all three passive skills from the Curse node for your damage and Skeletal Warriors. You can also pick up Decrepify for additional assistance during battle, as it slows down enemies.

The most vital and ultimate skill in this build is the Blood Wave from the Ultimate node, which deals 120% base damage to the enemies and causes them to Knock Back. Make sure to pick up Rathma's Essence passive skills in the end for an x10% increase in Maximum Life for 15 seconds and a bonus Overpower Blood damage.

This is everything to know about the skills in the Blood Necromancer build in Diablo 4. Make sure to upgrade all these abilities to their highest level to become almost unbeatable in Diablo 4.

Best Aspects to use for this build in Diablo 4

As a Necromancer, using Legendary Aspects and applying them on your build will be essential for success on the battlefield.

Some of the best Aspects of this build are:

Aspect of Rathma's Chosen: Whenever your Blood Skills overpower, you gain 20-50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.

Whenever your Blood Skills overpower, you gain 20-50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. Aspect of the Protector: Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a barrier absorbing X damage for 10 seconds.

Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a barrier absorbing X damage for 10 seconds. Viscous Aspect: Your maximum number of Skeletal Mages is increased by 2.

Best Gems to use for this build in Diablo 4

Gems are the final tweaks in any build, as they provide the icing on the cake with their interesting buffs. As a Necromancer, you can increase your armor rating significantly with these gems to have an added defensive benefit for moments when you get crowd controlled.

Every gem in the game has its own benefits and can provide some great buffs in its own way. However, some of the best for this build are:

Amethyst: Damage Over Time for Weapons, Damage Over Time Reduction for Armor, and Shadow Resistance for Jewelry.

Damage Over Time for Weapons, Damage Over Time Reduction for Armor, and Shadow Resistance for Jewelry. Skull: Life on Kill for Weapons, Healing received for Armor, and increased Armor rating for Jewelry.

Life on Kill for Weapons, Healing received for Armor, and increased Armor rating for Jewelry. Diamond: Ultimate Skill damage bonus for Weapons, Barrier Generation for Armor, and Resistance to All Elements for Jewelry.

Conclusion

Make sure to use your Essence widely, as it is the basis of your entire build. Remember that your Ultimate Skill has a specific cooldown and consumes a lot of Essence. Do not forget to use your basic Hemorrhage to continue the Essence production. And make sure to try various other builds for your other characters in Diablo 4.

