5 best Legendary Aspects for Necromancers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Necromancer has a wealth of useful Legendary Aspects. No matter what sort of build you choose to play with, there’s an option available for you. However, some of these powers are certainly better than others. I’ve picked my favorites out, based on my experience in the game. This is based on what can be used in powerful builds, my time reviewing the title, and my time on the retail servers. Some of these won’t appeal to everyone, and that’s perfectly fine.

These aren’t the only Legendary Aspects to use on Necromancers in Diablo 4. They are among the best, and useful in a wide variety of situations as you explore the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best Legendary Aspects for Necromancers in Diablo 4

5) Requiem Aspect

Almost every Necromancer build is going to have some Skeletons in it; unless you’re going Sever, perhaps. While this is a more passive ability for the class, it’s easily one of the best Legendary Aspects for this class in Diablo 4.

Requiem will give you an additional 3 Essence for each minion you have active in play. It’s hard to gain more resources as a Necromancer in Diablo 4, so this one is a must. The more you have, the more times you can drop your most powerful abilities.

Certain pieces of gear also increase the amount of minions you can have in play, making Requiem even better.

4) Aspect of Plunging Darkness

Though I didn’t use Bone Prison as much in my personal time in Diablo 4, this Legendary Aspect makes it appeal to me a great deal. This is the ability you want when you have a Flesh Golem that taunts every enemy into one spot.

Aspect of Plunging Darkness makes a puddle of Blight under the Bone Prison, as your Necromancer casts it. It also deals 50% bonus damage, which is incredibly appealing. Doing it this way means you don’t need to take the Blight ability in your loadout, saving that space for something better.

3) Unyielding Commander’s Aspect

One of my favorite abilities for Necromancer is Army of the Dead. This is only enhanced when you use Unyielding Commander. Few things are more satisfying than summoning your temporary army, and watch it shred everything on the screen.

While Unyielding Commander is active in Diablo 4, all of your minions gain 70% Attack Speed and take 90% Reduced Damage. You have a swarm of angry, nearly unkillable allies that attack anything that comes your way as a Necromancer. If you’re going with a minion build, you want this as early as possible.

2) Aspect of Reanimation

Since I think Summon builds are excellent in a vast majority of Diablo 4 content, Aspect of Reanimation is a first-class pick. It’s an ability that sticks around permanently, as long as your minions stay alive. There’s only one catch that people could see as a negative for this Legendary Aspect.

The Skeletons you control gain increased damage while they’re live, up to 20%. However, they need to be alive for 10 seconds to make this happen. In a prolonged fight, where you have to re-summon Skeletons, this might not be ideal. Any other time in Diablo 4, it’s one that I highly recommend.

1) Blood-Bathed Aspect

Blood Builds are one of the most powerful options in Diablo 4. With that in mind, you’ll want to enhance your best skill. With tons of damage and useful healing, Blood Surge is a phenomenal choice; that power is the focus of this aspect.

This Necromancer Legendary Aspect makes Blood Surge echo a second time after a delay, though it deals 70% less damage. Even with that in mind, it’s still going to trigger some impressive numbers. In addition, it still initiates any other effects that the ability might have.

Regardless of what build you play as a Necromancer, if you run Blood Surge as a primary ability, Blood-Bathed Aspect is a must-have.

There are plenty of other useful powers to affix to your gear in D4. These are just some suggestions for players to try out. After all, you get to keep these affixes, so you can use them repeatedly. You can read our review of Blizzard's latest title here, where we call it a masterpiece.

