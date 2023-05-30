Diablo 4 Codex of Power - All Necromancer Legendary Aspects

Necromancer might be Diablo 4’s strongest class, and its Codex of Power reflects that. Though it has the same generic entries that all other classes have, the ability to enhance your already powerful summons is nothing to scoff at. While these will take some time to get, many of them are worth having in your collection. Several of these affixes will make your legendary equipment feel much more potent throughout your adventures.

If you’re curious where the Legendary Aspects for Diablo 4’s Necromancer drop, look no further. We have noted down the region and dungeon required if you want to add some flavor to your Codex of Power.

Bood Seeker's Aspect and other Necromancer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4’s Codex of Power

Though we did previously cover the Legendary Aspects for Necromancer’s Codex of Power, some of them have changed since then. This class was arguably the most powerful one in the testing periods, and that hasn't changed much since then.

What you find in the list below is the confirmed Legendary Aspects that are available in Diablo 4 for the Necromancer, pulled from the review servers. Quite a few of them are exceptionally fun to use. Though some don’t drop until later in the game, they’re worth having.

Necromancer affixes

Blood Seeker’s Aspect (Mercy’s Reach, Fractured Peaks): Blood Lance deals x15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced target in Diablo 4.

Aspect of the Protector (Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks): Damaging an Elite grants you a barrier, absorbing up to 330 damage for 10s. Only triggers once every 30 seconds.

Aspect of Retribution (Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan): Distant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2s when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies.

Aspect of Torment (Black Asylum - Fractured Peaks): Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by x20% for 4s in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Deflecting Barrier (Lost Keep, Hawezar): While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming damage from Distant enemies.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper (Flooded Depths, Scosglen): Critical Strikes from Sever have a 10% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals 20% bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3s.

Aspect of Disobediance (Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan): You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%.

Aspect of Might (Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s.

Aspect of Potent Blood (Betrayer's Row, Dry Steppes): While at full Life, Blood Orbs grant 10 Essence.

Aspect of the Expectant (Underroot, Scosglen): Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill for 5%, up to 30% in Diablo 4.

Aspect of the Umbral (Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes): Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Eluding Aspect (Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks): Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown.

Hulking Aspect (Sepulcher of the Forsworn, Kehjistan): Your Golem has a 1% chance to reduce its active Cooldown by 2s and a 1% chance eto spawn a Corpse each time it damage an enemy with its normal attack.

Aspect of the Damned (Uldur's Cave, Kehjistan): You deal 30% increased Shadow Damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden.

Unyielding Commander's Aspect (Faceless Shrine, Hawezar): While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain 70% Attack Speed, and take 90% reduced damage.

Aspect of Plunging Darkness (Rimescar Cavern, Fractured Peaks): Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals 50% bonus damage over 6s.

Ghostwalker Aspect (Broken Bulwark, Scosglen): While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and you can move freely through enemies.

Wind Striker Aspect (Shivta Ruins, Kejistan): Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s.

Aspect of Inner Calm (Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30% in Diablo 4.

Requiem Aspect (Vault of the Forsaken, Scosglen): You gain 3 maximum Essence per active Minion.

Blood-bathed Aspect (Hoarfrost Demise, Fractured Peaks): Blood Surge's nova echoes again after a delay, dealing x60% less damage.

Flesh-Rending Aspect (Nostrava Deepwood, Fractured Peaks): After Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain 10 Essence.

Aspect of Swelling Curse (Hive, Scosglen): Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on distance traveled, up to 15%.

Rapid Aspect (Buried Halls, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Fastblood Aspect (Iron Hold, Hawezar): Blood Orbs reduce your Ultimate Cooldown by 0.5s.

Aspect of Reanimation (Offensive): Your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive, up to 20% after 10s in Diablo 4.

Needleflare Aspect (Campaign, Kehjistan): Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Sacrificial Aspect (Ruins of Eridu, Hawezar): Your Sacrifice bonuses are increased by 15%.

Aspect of Grasping Veins (Corrupted Grotto, Keihjistan): Gain 10% increased Critical Strike Chance for 6s when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal 30% bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils.

Aspect of Shared Misery (Oblivion, Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy.

Edgemaster's Aspect (Oldstones, Scosglen): Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource.

Blighted Aspect (Akkhan's Grasp, Hawezar): You deal 50% increased damage for 6s after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times in Diablo 4.

Torturous Aspect (Deserted Underpass, Kehjistan): Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a 15% chance to be Stunned for 1s when they deal direct damage.

Aspect of Bursting Bones (Path of the Blind, Dry Steppes): When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expired, it deals 23 damage in an area around itself.

When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expired, it deals 23 damage in an area around itself. Splintering Aspect (Guulrahn Slums, Dry Steppes): Bone Spear’s primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for 1.5s. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them in Diablo 4.

If you unlock Splintering Aspect early, it will serve you well through the initial portions of your adventure across Sanctuary. This Diablo 4 Codex of Power entry makes enemies Vulnerable and makes your bone shards do bonus damage and pierce. As you’ll likely be spamming it a lot early on, why not make it as potent as possible?

I’m a big fan of Bursting Bones and Plunging Darkness in multiplayer settings. Both of them enhance Bone Prison. The first deals AOE damage when a part of the prison’s destroyed. The second throws down a pool of Blight in the prison. This pins down and constantly harms foes trapped within its walls.

You also have Blighted Aspect for your Shadowblight Key Ability in Diablo 4. One of my favorites is Unyielding Commander’s Aspect, which buffs my minions while Army of the Dead is active.

