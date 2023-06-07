All Diablo 4 Unique items, their bonuses, and how to get them

Diablo 4 houses several incredible items, and one of the best types is Unique. Unique items are special drops and the most powerful gear pieces in the game. They are so powerful that you can only equip one per character. Armed with 5 regular affixes, and a unique affix, these are easily the best drops in the game. Their stats and regular affixes might vary, but that one special power is why players want them.

It’s not uncommon to design an entire Diablo 4 build around a single Unique item for all classes in the game. These items are exceedingly rare, but we’ll go over all of them by class, and what their abilities are.

How to get Unique items in Diablo 4

Players are first teased with a unique at the end of Diablo 4’s main story. Once you defeat Lilith, she drops a unique ring. This item, Mother’s Embrace, is going to be the first drop of this type you will come across.

However, beyond that, you’ll need to dive into the game’s harder difficulties. To begin getting Uniques at all in Diablo 4, you will want to complete the game on Tier 2 and unlock Nightmare (Tier 3).

On reaching Level 50 and conquering the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon at Kyovashad, Unique drops can begin dropping suddenly - provided you upgrade to Tier 3 difficulty.

Better versions of Uniques can also drop on Nightmare difficulty, but it all starts with Diablo 4’s Nightmare difficulty.

Your best bet for farming uniques is to open Tortured Gifts in a Helltide event. That means you’ll need to farm Aberrant Cinders, but it’s worth it for a shot at Uniques. Virtually anything you do can drop them, but this is arguably the best way at this point in time.

All generic Unique items in Diablo 4 and their bonuses

Not all unique items in Diablo 4 are bound to specific classes. A particular set can be equipped by anyone - though only one at a time. It has been said that some drops — particularly ones that feature a specific boss name — can drop specifically from that boss.

This includes the Butcher and Andariel, Maiden of Anguish. However, I have not been able to get first-hand confirmation of that from these unique items.

Generic uniques in Diablo 4

Andariel’s Visage (Helm): Lucky Hit: % chance to trigger a poison nova that applies Poisoning Damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.

Lucky Hit: % chance to trigger a poison nova that applies Poisoning Damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Doombringer (1H Scythe): Lucky Hit: % chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 3s.

Lucky Hit: % chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 3s. Fists of Fate (Fists): Your attacks randomly deal 1% to X% of their normal damage.

Your attacks randomly deal 1% to X% of their normal damage. Frostburn (Gloves): Lucky Hit: Up to a X% chance to Freeze enemies for 2.

Lucky Hit: Up to a X% chance to Freeze enemies for 2. Harlequin Crest (Helm): Gain X% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills.

Gain X% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills. Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet): Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain XX Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain XX Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead. Mother’s Embrace (Ring): If a Core Skill hits 5 or more enemies, X% of the resource is refunded.

If a Core Skill hits 5 or more enemies, X% of the resource is refunded. Penitent Greaves (Boots): You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal X% more damage to Chilled enemies.

You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal X% more damage to Chilled enemies. Ring of Starless Skies (Ring): Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by X% up to a maximum of 40%.

Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by X% up to a maximum of 40%. Temerity (Pants): Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to X% of your Maximum Life that lasts for 8s.

Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to X% of your Maximum Life that lasts for 8s. The Butcher’s Cleaver (1H Axe): Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by X for 4s.

Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by X for 4s. The Grandfather (2H Sword): Increases your Critical Strike Damage by X%. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal.

All Diablo 4 Unique items for Barbarian and their bonuses

The Barbarian class has a nice, wide variety of unique items to choose from in Diablo 4. They offer buffs and bonuses for a wide variety of builds. Whether you’re going Walking Arsenal (100,000 Steps) or Whirlwind (Gohr’s Devastating Grips), there will be something useful for you here.

Barbarian uniques

100,000 Steps (Boots): After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground STomp and gain X Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30s.

After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground STomp and gain X Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30s. Ancients’ Oath (2H Axe): Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by X% for 3s.

Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by X% for 3s. Battle Trance (Amulet): Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by 2. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain X% increased Attack Speed.

Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by 2. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain X% increased Attack Speed. Fields of Crimson (2H Sword): While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts X Bleeding Damage over 6s. Enemies standing in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage.

While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts X Bleeding Damage over 6s. Enemies standing in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage. Gohr’s Devastating Grips (Gloves): Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing X% of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire Damage.

Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing X% of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire Damage. Hellhammer (2H Mace): Upheavel ignites the ground, Burning enemies for an additional X damage over 3s.

Upheavel ignites the ground, Burning enemies for an additional X damage over 3s. Overkill (2H Mace): Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing X% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.

Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing X% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown. Rage of Harrogath (Chest Armor): Lucky Hit: Up to an X% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5s when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Lucky Hit: Up to an X% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5s when you inflict Bleeding on Elites. Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus (1H Sword): Skills using this weapon deal X% increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2 Fury every second.

All Diablo 4 Unique items for Druid and their bonuses

Druids might start slow in Diablo 4, but they can become real powerhouses in the late game. You can pick up some really fascinating things when it comes to this class’s items. For example, you can turn Claw into a Storm Skill, which also casts Storm Strike (Greatstaff of the Crone).

You can also become a Diablo 2 Druid by making Werebear or Werewolf your true form, and also gain +2 to related skills (Insatiable Fury, Mad Wolf’s Glee). Druids can really ramp up that overwhelming power in the late game, thanks to these items.

Druid uniques

Greatstaff of the Crone (Staff): Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at X% normal damage.

Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at X% normal damage. Hunter’s Zenith (Ring): Gain a bonus when you kill with Shapeshifting Skills. Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and hs no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for X when damage is first dealt.

Gain a bonus when you kill with Shapeshifting Skills. Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and hs no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for X when damage is first dealt. Insatiable Fury (Chest Armor): Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills.

Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills. Mad Wolf’s Glee (Chest Armor): Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.

Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills. Storm’s Companion (Pants): Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability.

Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability. Tempest Roar (Helm): Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a X% chance to grant 10 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills.

Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a X% chance to grant 10 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills. Vasily’s Prayer (Helm): Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for X.

Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for X. Waxing Gibbous (1H Axe): Gain Stealth for 2s when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees Critical Strikes for X seconds.

All Diablo 4 Unique items for Necromancer and their bonuses

One of the most powerful classes in Diablo 4, the Necromancer doesn’t even need an army to be a force of destruction. Many players are discovering the love of a melee build for this class, and Uniques also exist for this.

That includes Greaves of the Empty Tomb, which is, curiously enough, a Bow Unique. There are a few ways to enhance and change Corpse Explosion as well (Black River, Howl from Beyond).

Whether you want to play with Bones or Darkness Skills, Necromancer in Diablo 4 has some truly terrifying drops to seek out.

Necromancer uniques

Black River (1H Scythe): Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing X% increased damage and with a Y% larger radius per additional Corpse.

Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing X% increased damage and with a Y% larger radius per additional Corpse. Blood Artisan’s Cuirass (Chest Armor): When you pick up X Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent.

When you pick up X Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent. Bloodless Scream (2H Scythe): Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate X additional Essence against Frozen targets.

Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate X additional Essence against Frozen targets. Deathless Visage (Helm): Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing X damage.

Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing X damage. Deathspeaker’s Pendant (Amulet): Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing X damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%.

Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing X damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Greaves of the Empty Tomb (Bow): Create desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters as they travel, damaging enemies for X Shadow damage over 2s.

Create desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters as they travel, damaging enemies for X Shadow damage over 2s. Howl from Below (Gloves): Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosions’s damage is increased by X%.

Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosions’s damage is increased by X%. Ring of Mendeln (Ring): While you have 7 or more Minions you gain: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X Physical Damage.

All Diablo 4 Unique items for Rogue and their bonuses

The Rogue class is mobile and deadly in Diablo 4. You can do some truly incredible things with their Uniques, such as constantly reset Death Trap - until it hits a player or Boss (Eyes in the Dark). Also, you can simply amp up your attack speed (Asheara’s Khanjar) or deal double damage (Windforce).

Rogue uniques

Asheara’s Khanjar (1H Dagger): Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by X% for 4s, up to Y%.

Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by X% for 4s, up to Y%. Cowl of the Nameless (Helm): You gain X% increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.

You gain X% increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark (Pants): Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s Cooldown is increased by X%.

Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap’s Cooldown is increased by X%. Grasp of Shadow (Gloves): Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to an X% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.

Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to an X% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Skyhunter (Bow): The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain X Energy. This can only happen once per cast.

The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain X Energy. This can only happen once per cast. Windforce (Bow): Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to an X% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.

Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to an X% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target. Word of Hakan (Amulet): Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

All Diablo 4 Unique items for Sorcerer and their bonuses

When it comes to devastating power, not too many classes can hold their own with the Sorcerer. This is especially true with their Unique items. You could choose to go the Crackling Energy route (Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo) or perhaps want to get the most out of your Fireball casts (Gloves of the Illuminator, Staff of Endless Rage).

There’s really no wrong choice here, so hopefully, you find the drop you need in your Diablo 4 travels.

Sorcerer uniques

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo (Amulet): Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there’s a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing X Lightning Damage.

Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there’s a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing X Lightning Damage. Esu’s Heirloom (Boots): Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by X% of your Movement Speed bonus.

Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by X% of your Movement Speed bonus. Flamescar (Wand): While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing X Fire Damage.

While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing X Fire Damage. Gloves of the Illuminator (Gloves): Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals X% less damage.

Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals X% less damage. Iceheart Brais (Pants): Enemies that die while Frozen have a X% chance to unleash a Frost Nova.

Enemies that die while Frozen have a X% chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Raiment of the Infinite (Chest Armor): After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for X seconds, but TEleport’s cooldown is increased by 20%.

After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for X seconds, but TEleport’s cooldown is increased by 20%. Staff of Endless (Staff): Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles.

Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen (Staff): Charged Bolts pierce, but deal X% less damage.

These are all of the currently known Unique items in Diablo 4. As time passes, more will surely be uncovered, or added in updates. As this list grows, we will return and update it to keep you informed of all the best gear in Blizzard’s latest game.

