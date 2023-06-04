The best Barbarian PvE build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises of five distinct classes that vary the gameplay and lead to a variety of build options. The game also consists of many intricate mechanics that warrant experimenting with all of them until you find the class and build that is best suited for your playstyle. The Barbarian is one such option that can wreak havoc in the battle, provided one invests in a robust set of skills.

The Barbarian is an excellent choice for melee enthusiasts and can be effective against a swarm of enemies. Diablo 4 has an in-depth system comprising of active and passive skills that you can choose from and enhance the build according to the desired playstyle and activity you wish to partake in.

Which is the best Barbarian build for PvE in Diablo 4?

If you are inclined to delve into close-range combat in Diablo 4, you must opt for the Barbarian class. It will make you more prone to damage from enemies in every encounter, but it has potent skills that will enable you to deal with multiple foes effortlessly.

The Barbarian class offers robust health, which compensates for constantly being in foes' vicinity. You can craft a variety of builds with this class, like leveraging the Thorn and Bleeding effects in Diablo 4 or opt for a Whirlwind-oriented build, and more. This guide will be focused on resorting to the Whirlwind build, which is ideal in all PvE situations.

What are the best skills for this Barbarian build in Diablo 4?

You must focus on building up the following active skills:

Whirlwind

Lunging Strike

Rallying Cry

War Cry

Wrath of the Berserker

The Whirlwind active skill is the foundation of this build and it unleashes a spin attack that deals damage to all the foes that come in contact with it. You can initiate combat by resorting to the Lunging Strike, which makes you launch forward at any enemy, thereby reducing the distance.

You can then follow up with the Rallying Cry that not only helps increase movement speed, but also helps regain some Fury when it is upgraded. You can even unleash War Cry, which boosts the damage for a short span, and then use Whirlwind to deal a significant amount of additional damage.

The Wrath of the Berserker is an ultimate skill that triggers Unstoppable and Berserker mode for a span of five seconds. It is important to note that immediately attacking with Lunging Strike (or any other basic skill) will offer another five seconds of Berserker mode.

Which passive skills are best suited to this build in Diablo 4?

Just like the active ones, you must not overlook the following passive skills:

Pressure Point

Prolific Fury

Booming Voice

Aggressive Resistance

Pressure Point allows you to inflict a Vulnerable status on enemies, which makes them prone to more damage. Booming Voice, on the other hand, boosts the duration of shout skills like War Cry, Rallying Cry, and others.

Prolific Fury is another passive skill that shouldn't be ignored since it significantly enhances Fury generation. You can gain the advantage of damage reduction when resorting to Berserking in Diablo 4 with the help of Aggressive Resistance. These passive skills enable a robust defense while engaging in close-range combat.

What are the best Aspects to use with this Barbarian build in Diablo 4?

You can leverage the Aspects that are a set of legendary passive boosts that can be added to items to enhance your build. One must visit the Occultist to take advantage of these boosts.

The following are some of the best Aspects that jive well with the Whirlwind build:

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind: You will be offered a boost in the critical strike chance of the Whirlwind attack (increased with the amount of time the attack is channeled).

You will be offered a boost in the critical strike chance of the Whirlwind attack (increased with the amount of time the attack is channeled). Aspect of Berserk Ripping: You can deal a small amount of bleeding damage for a few seconds when Berserking.

You can deal a small amount of bleeding damage for a few seconds when Berserking. Bold Chieftain's Aspect: Since you will be facing many enemies simultaneously, this Aspect aids in reducing the shout skills’ cooldown timer, depending on the number of foes in the vicinity.

Since you will be facing many enemies simultaneously, this Aspect aids in reducing the shout skills’ cooldown timer, depending on the number of foes in the vicinity. Wind Striker Aspect: You will be granted extra movement speed upon landing critical strikes.

Which gems are ideal for this Diablo 4 build?

Gems are a core component of any build and you must ensure to resort to them in order to gain some more buffs.

You can use the following gems to complement this build:

Ruby: You can acquire maximum life by using this gem on armor. It can be used on weapons to deal Overpower damage.

You can acquire maximum life by using this gem on armor. It can be used on weapons to deal Overpower damage. Skulls: You can avail some health on getting a kill when using Skulls on weapons. Furthermore, when used on Jewelry, Skulls grant some Armor points.

The above-discussed build is a recommendation and you are free to tweak your build as you desire. If you wish to experiment with other classes, feel free to peruse this comprehensive guide on the best Sorcerer PvE build.

