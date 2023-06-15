Top 5 Paragon glyphs for Barbarians in Diablo 4

Like the gear pieces in Diablo 4, the Paragon Boards have certain tiles on them with sockets. These sockets can be outfitted with Glyphs. For context, these Glyphs function just like the gems on the gear pieces in the title. This upgrade is slightly complex and can be accessed once players have reached level 50 in the game.

In Diablo 4, there are a lot of glyphs that players can acquire by completing Nightmare Dungeons. However, not all of them are that great in terms of performance.

Listed below are the five best Paragon Glyphs for Barbarians in Diablo 4. These Glyphs have a rather unique function in Diablo 4. While some of them enhance the power of your character directly, others enhance the power of the effects of the activated tiles within a certain radius.

Wrath, Territorial, and other Paragon Glyphs for the Barbarian in Diablo 4

5) Marshal

This Glyph is very situational and is used in builds that focus mostly on shouts. When you equip this Glyph onto your Paragon Board in Diablo 4, you'll receive a 120% bonus to all the Magic nodes within its radius. Considering that Barbarians don't use that many Magic-based skills, the primary bonus for this Glyph is a waste.

However, if you manage to purchase 40 Strength within the radius, you will trigger the additional bonus. This bonus will reduce the cooldown of all your active Shouts by 1.2 seconds whenever you trigger a Shout.

4) Might

The Barbarian in Diablo 4, is a master of weapons. Characters in this class carry the highest number of weapons in the game.

With the right skill loadouts, Barbarians can effectively wield more than two different types of weapons in combat. This Rare Glyph, just like the previous one will give you a 120% bonus to all the Magic nodes in its radius.

However, if you get unlock 40 Strength in the radius, you will get an additional bonus. With this bonus active, your two-handed weapons will deal 8% bonus damage.

3) Disembowel

As a Barbarian in Diablo 4, it's better if you take into account certain debuffs like Bleed. Debuffs like these ensure that the enemy takes more damage over time, With this Glyph, for every 5 Willpower you purchase within the given radius, you will deal an additional 7.7% bleed damage.

Furthermore, if you manage to purchase 25 Willpower within the said radius, you will secure an additional bonus. Every time you kill a bleeding enemy, there's a 10% chance that the cooldown for a skill other than your ultimate will be reduced by 1 second.

2) Territorial

As a Barbarian, you'll be dealing a lot of melee damage to your enemies. Most of the time, whenever you're facing a crowd full of enemies, they'll come up close and personal to you.

Keeping that in mind, the Territorial Glyph should be one of the Glyphs to consider using in the game. With this Glyph slotted, for every +5 Dexterity that you purchase within range, you deal an additional 9.6% bonus damage to close enemies.

Additionally, if you manage to purchase +25 Dexterity, you get an additional 10% damage reduction in terms of the damage that you take from close enemies.

1) Wrath

This Rare Glyph deals with the amount of Critical Strike damage that your character deals. When it comes to DPS builds in Diablo 4, a high Critical Strike damage rating is required.

Whenever you slot this Glyph into a socket on the Paragon board, for every +5 Dexterity tile that you purchase within a given radius, your Core Skills will do a bonus 7.2% damage.

Apart from that, whenever you critically strike an enemy, you will generate an additional 3 Fury. This is probably the best Glyph for Barbarians because it boosts the Critical Strike damage output.

These are the five best Glyphs for Barbarians in the game because they're effective in almost every build that you can come up with. There are, however, other Glyphs that are available in Diablo 4 as well. Feel free to try them out and see which works best with the build that you're using in the game.

