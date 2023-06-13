The best end-game Barbarian build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Barbarian has some crazy end-game builds. Whether focusing on HOTA, Whirlwind, or Rend, there are some fantastic compositions for this tanky, damage-dealing class. It isn’t one that you should use while you're leveling, though. Instead, come back to this one once you’re either level 50, or perhaps even better, level 70. That’s when builds like this really come to life, thanks to the power of unique drops.

If you’re looking for the most powerful build that you can go with as a Barbarian in Diablo 4’s end-game phases, this one delivers without a doubt. However, it may not be something that everyone wants to play, because there are always other options.

What Barbarian build is the best in Diablo 4’s end-game?

While I enjoy Whirlwind builds a great deal, I’ve learned the power of a Bleed-based Barbarian in Diablo 4’s endgame. What makes this work? Gushing Wounds. This Passive makes Rend, and all other Bleed effects scale with your Critical Strike stat. Suddenly that decent attack becomes a horrifying powerhouse.

You pair that with Two-Handed Axe for your Expertise bonus, to deal increased damage to your Vulnerable targets as well. Ideally, you’ll want Two-Handed Swords, or if you’re a Lucky Hit fan, Polearms.

This composition loses out on some immediate, high-damage numbers common with other Barbarian builds. In exchange, you gain overwhelming numbers thanks to Bleed damage, and high mobility and safety.

The key for damage is going to be using Rend on a bunch of enemies, to get Bleed stacks going. Then, you pop Rupture to blow them up with burst damage, on top of getting some health back.

Required skills and passives for Barbarian in Diablo 4’s end-game

Required skills

Flay/Lunging Strike: 2 Points

Rend (Violent upgrade): 7 Points

Rallying Cry (Tactical upgrade): 3

Challenging Shout (Tactical upgrade): 7

Rupture (Fighter’s upgrade): 7

Flex Shot: 3 points

Like other builds, you’re definitely going to want Shouts. In this case, it’s Challenging Shout and Rallying Cry for this Barbarian build in Diablo 4. This combination will give you mobility, defenses, and Unstoppable, which is going to be important.

For Flay and Lunging Strike, this can vary. Your Basic Skill just needs to be a Two-Handed ability, so you can build Fury; That is its only purpose. You can go two points in Flay, or a point in Lunging Strike, and one point in Enhanced Lunging Strike; whichever works better for you, go with that.

You also have room for another ability - from War Cry, Iron Skin, Charge, or Clal of the Ancients. This depends on what you need at the time. Personally, I prefer War Cry, because I think the three-shout builds have the more reliability in Diablo 4. Your mileage may of course, vary.

Passive skills

Endless Fury: 3 points

Swiftness: 3 points

Booming Voice: 3 points

Guttural Yell: 3 points

Pit FIghter: 3 points

No Mercy: 3 points

Hamstring: 1 point

Thick Skin: 3 points

Defensive Stance: 3 points

Gushing Wounds: 1 point

There’s no question that Gushing Wounds is the most important Key Passive for this Barbarian build in Diablo 4. The ability to make your Bleed damage scale with Critical Strike means you can do some truly incredible numbers.

You have abilities like Pit Fighter for more damage, and Thick Skin for more defensive capabilities. Many of those passives also buff the usefulness of your Shouts, which are important to have in battle.

Uniques, stats, and key affixes for Barbarian in Diablo 4

I think the best unique for this build has to be Fields of Crimson, a two-hander that makes Rupture create pools of blood is incredible. Enemies that are standing on those pools become afflicted by Bleed. If you have opponents that weren’t hit by Bleeding, now they are, so you can Rupture again when it’s time.

If you can’t get that, Rage of Harrogath can help by reducing cooldowns of non-Ultimate abilities on Lucky Hit - but if you don’t have a high Lucky Hit chance, this doesn’t feel worth it to me. I’d rather hunt for Fields of Crimson.

Item stats' priority

Vunerable Damage

Core Skill Damage

Damage against Bleeding

Damage against Crowd Controlled

Cooldown Reduction

Consider getting Critical Strike on your Rings and Gloves, and Critical Strike Damage virtually everywhere else. Those item stats will enhance all of the damage you’re doling out as you stomp through Torment difficulty.

Affixes

Edgemaster

Accelerating

Skullbreaker

Berserk-Ripping

Iron Blood

Protector

Might

Anemia

Weapon Master’s

Umbral

You’ll also want to have a series of potential affixes for your gear. These Legendary Aspects are important for increasing your damage output and defensive capabilities throughout your adventure.

Notable Paragon boards for Diablo 4’s Barbarian

Diablo 4’s Barbarian will want to immediately go for the Hemorrhage board, and push to the Lacerator Legendary Node. Like a Rogue in World of Warcraft, you want all that amazing Bleeding damage, and that will enhance your damage on Bleeding targets. I would aim for the Hemorrhage Glyph Socket before moving on.

There are plenty of options for the Barbarian Paragon boards. You also have Glyphs like Exploit to make all attacks cause Vulnerable, making it incredibly important. Also consider Bloodfeeder, for even more damage on Bleeding targets.

That’s the focus. You want to make enemies Vulnerable and Bleed, and then melt in a devastating torrent of damage. That’s how this build works. Eventually, you’ll want Warbringer, for Fury bonuses as well.

These are the highlights of Barbarian’s Rend build in Diablo 4. There are, of course, more things a player could do to fine-tune their experience, but that comes with time spent on the class itself. If you want to dominate the hardest parts of the game, this build won’t let you down.

