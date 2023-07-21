How to start Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant has finally arrived, allowing you to delve into it if you own the base game. The title offers five distinct classes with varied playstyles. There are many unique abilities that you can experiment with to slay enemies in the world of Sanctuary with ease. Diablo 4 also features a robust narrative which you must partake in.

To start the new season, you must first download the latest update. Also, note that a new character needs to be created at the beginning of this latest season.

How to begin Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant comprises new story content along with some additional items added to it. There are some new gameplay mechanics and enemy types you will encounter.

You can resort to the following pointers to start Season of the Malignant:

The first thing you need to do is update Diablo 4.

The update should automatically begin downloading if you have an auto-download feature enabled on your platform.

Boot Diablo 4 after the update concludes and proceed to character creation.

Create a new character and select the desired class.

Make sure you choose the Seasonal Realm for this new character to be able to partake in the seasonal content.

You must select Seasonal Realm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you are in the game, navigate to the main town of Kyovashad. You will encounter the first quest within this season here. Your task will be to look for a character named Cormand.

He is a priest who was once associated with the Cathedral of Light. You need not worry about missing the quest, as it should be highlighted on your map and the screen if selected from the map.

Season of the Malignant has been one of the most anticipated updates for the game. Many players were, however, let down by the changes, one of which included level requirements for playing on higher World Tiers. You can peruse this article which covers the community reactions regarding the same.

Should you skip the Diablo 4 main campaign for Season of the Malignant?

It is mandatory to complete the main story campaign if you wish to play Season of the Malignant. You cannot skip it, and it is best to take your time to experience the main story first and then delve into the new season. Furthermore, this season will last until October 2023, so you have ample time to complete the story.

Once you start this new season, you will carry over your Renown progress along with the Altar of Lilith unlocks. The progress you made on your map will also be reflected in this new season.

Peruse this guide to find all Altar of Lilith locations in Kehjistan. This new season is an ideal time for you to try out a new character and experiment with the builds.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has changed many gear-balancing stats and other gameplay alterations that make it imperative to change tactics. You can delve into this article to know more about all the item affixes changes made for this new season.