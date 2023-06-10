Altars of Lilith are collectible items in Diablo 4 that can be used to slightly increase every character statistic. Scattered around in the vast land of Sanctuary, they can be found in each of the five regions. These items can help players turn the tide of a battle, and the little boost they offer can result in a considerable advantage during the later stages of the game.

Diablo 4 contains a total of 160 Altars of Lilith, and the region of Kehjistan alone hosts 31 of them. This article explains where each of the Altar of Lilith collectibles can be found in Kehjistan.

Where to find every Altar of Lilith in Kehjistan region of Diablo 4

Here are all the Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4:

Amber Sands [6]

Situated on the west of the map behind the pile of skeletons. Located in a pit in the southeast region of Diablo 4's Kehjistan, blended beside the scattered rocks. Inside the ruins on the north of the map beside the bunch of candles. Situated in the elevated area on the center of the map. Go downslope on the southeast of the region, and it will be located beside the cart containing a range of pots. Located below the large rock formation in the south of the Southern Library dungeon.

Scouring Sands [6]

Situated beside the Strider's Tunic. In the ruins located north of the Tarsarak waypoint. Below the huge ridge on the east of the map. Half buried under the sand in the north of the Kehjistan region. Inside the Abandoned Minework beside the visible footsteps. Located at the northwest end of the map.

Alcarnus [1]

Located beside the bodies in the central part of the area.

Altar of Ruin [1]

Beside the large lava well in the Altar of Ruin.

Ragged Coastline [5]

Situated at the end of the path near the Vizjerei Athenaeum dungeon. Located on the western coast of the region. Below the large cliff near the two islands on the western part of the map. Defeat the guarding enemies in the narrow area near the Corrupted Grotto dungeon to locate the Altar of Lilith. On the east of the Abandoned Minework, follow the path to reach the Altar of Lilith located between the trees.

Southern Expanse [5]

Visit the Central Plateau and follow the narrow path. Located in the south of the previous region and blended between the trees. In the Southern end of Gea Kul, planted in the middle of trees. Follow the path toward the east and search the trees beside the pond. In front of the first tree at the eastern path end of the Hakan Refuge dungeon.

Omath's Redoubt [1]

Inside the Omath's Redoubt stronghold.

Fields of Hatred [3]

The southern end of the map in the area of Pallid Oasis. Head to the east of the same area and cross the small log bridge. Beneath the group of trees in the northwest area.

Caldeum [3]

Located in the Forgotten Overlook, beside the large tent. Situated at the ledge of the Caldeum Bazaar. Near the castle entrance at the west of Caldeum.

Players can gain a massive boost in stats after collecting every Altar of Lilith found in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

It is worth noting that some of the areas will not be accessible. However, they can be unlocked once a required quest is completed. Furthermore, certain areas will contain high-profile enemies, who will make it difficult for players to collect a few items during the early-mid stage of the game.

