Is it worth it to group up in Diablo 4?

Diablo franchise is popular because of its multiplayer co-op experience and role-playing (RPG) aspects. Diablo 4 has improvised those features in a different immersive experience. Leveling up is difficult while playing solo, and the fastest method to reach level 20 is to group up with a lobby of teammates. The popular MMO game also allows the players to team up with other solo players while exploring the vast world of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 was one of the most awaited games of the year. The fans have been curiously waiting for the sequel for over a decade, and it will be officially released on June 6, 2023. The game is currently available on early access and receiving positive reviews. Unlike Diablo Immortal, the developers have mitigated the pay-to-win elements.

Teaming has many perks and drawbacks, and this article will provide a detailed analysis of grouping up in Diablo 4.

Grouping up in Diablo 4 weighs more benefits than losses

Every fight in Diablo 4 becomes significantly easier after grouping up with teammates and is especially useful during boss fights. Usually, the bosses cannot damage multiple players at once, allowing the players to hit them quickly. It is also efficient to defeat higher-level bosses without much effort.

Team up has group XP benefits

As mentioned, grouping up can help level up significantly faster, unlocking various perks and rewards. The advantage of the XP boost is not limited to the host player but also to the invited players.

The amount of XP boost granted to each player for teaming up are as follows:

One person - 5%

Two person - 8%

Three person - 11%

The only downside to teaming up is that the enemies will contain health depending on the number of players cooperating in the lobby, which means that a fully stacked team will face an enemy with four times more health than usual.

This will make the enemies tougher to beat for lower-level players connected to a higher-level lobby, limiting the potential damage of the weak players and making them more vulnerable. It is recommended that players group up in a similar-level lobby and gear up favorable equipment to win every battle with ease.

Tips to maximize XP Boost since the beginning of the journey

Players should drink elixir after starting a new journey for a 5% XP boost and group up with three other players to increase it to 16% (+11%). After that, join World Tier 2 for another 20% XP boost.

Players who want to increase their XP boost to a greater extent in compensation for a more challenging gameplay experience may switch to Nightmare mode to increase the tier mentioned above boost from 20% to 100%.

