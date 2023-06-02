Diablo 4 guide: Every Shrine and Faded Plaque buffs in the game

As you explore the many regions and dungeons of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, you will be able to encounter shrines and statue-like structures that you will be able to interact with. These statues will have a white glow about them, and interacting with them you will be offered a random buff for 30 seconds.

The buff you receive is not something that you will be able to choose, however, a specific icon will tell you the type of buff that you have received.

Each Shrine and Plaque buff is different in Diablo 4, and they will be providing you with a unique set of powers that you will be able to make the most of in especially against some of the hardest content in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over every Shrine and Faded Plaque buff in Diablo 4, along with the icons that represent them.

All Shrine buffs and icons in Diablo 4

There are seven types of Shrines that you will be able to interact with in Diablo 4, they are:

1) Artillery Shrine

Icon: Bow and arrow icon

Bow and arrow icon Buff: Will increase your Attack Speed by 150% and both your basic attacks and skills will fire Holy arrows. Necromancer minions will also receive this buff and shoot and will be capable of shooting Holy arrows.

2) Blast Wave Shrine

Icon: Sun

Sun Buff: Upon activation the Shrine buff will allow you to send out explosions every 3 seconds, this will have an AOE damage affecting enemies in a radius around you.

3) Channeling Shrine

Icon: Cup

Cup Buff: When the Blast Wave Shrine is activated, your skills will not cost any mana or energy upon use and will grant you 40% reduced cooldowns. It will, unfortunately, not reduce the cooldowns of skills that have been used right before.

4) Conduit Shrine

Icon: Broken Chain

Broken Chain Buffs: When active, you will be able to turn in a ball of lightning and damage nearby enemies who get in melees range. Additotionally, your skills will now have the “Surge” effect and you will be granted a one-second cooldown on them. You will also teleport a short distance every time you use a skill.

5) Greed Shrine

Icon: Coins

Coins Buffs: When this Diablo 4 Shrine buff is active, enemies will start dropping gold every time you hit them, and you can collect this by just walking over the drops. It also makes it so that enemies who boast higher health will be dropping more gold

6) Lethal Shrine

Icon: Two crossed swords

Two crossed swords Buffs: When active this buff will allow your skills to always critically strike and deal 25% more critical strike damage.

7) Protection Shrine

Icon: Human Shield

Human Shield Buffs: The Shrine will make you Unstoppable and invulnerable to enemy attack. This will also remove any debuffs and status ailment from you upon activation.

It’s important to note here that while the effects of the Shrine buffs last for 30 seconds in Diablo 4, it can be extended with the sue of certain gear pieces. Apart from this, activating each shrine will give you a 35% movement speed boost for the time which too can be enhanced with Elixirs and Gears.

All Faded Plaque buffs in Diablo 4

Apart from the regular shrines, you will be able to interact with Faded Plaques as well in Diablo 4, however, to activate them you will need to solve the riddle that they provide, with an emote. Upon using the right emote you will obtain the buff which that shrine provides.

Here are all the shrines, their phases, emotes, and buffs

1) Bid Farewell

Emote: Bye

Bye Buff: You will gain a slight increase in movement speed

2) Provoke

Emote: Taunt

Taunt Buff: You will get more health potion drops for a small time.

3) Atone

Emote: Sorry

Sorry Buff: This will make you Unstoppable for some time

4) Give Aid

Emote: Help

Help Buff: This will coat you in a barrier

5) Greet

Emote: Hello

Hello Buff: This will turn you invisible.

6) Embolden

Emote: Cheer

Cheer Buff: This will allow you to seek the aid of a spirit companion who will spawn and help you in battle for a short time.

What are Cursed Shrines in Diablo 4?

Cursed Shrines are also something that you will be able to come across as you explore Sanctuary in Diablo 4. However, upon activation, they turn red and will provide you with a mission to complete.

You will need to defeat all the enemies within the timer, upon doing so you will get the associated shrine buff and a Greater Radiant Chest.

If the timer runs out before you kill them all, then you will just get the buff and a Radiant Chest.

