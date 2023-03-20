How do Faded Plaques work in Diablo 4

As you progress through Diablo 4's open beta version, you'll quickly understand that there's plenty to explore and discover in the vast bleak world of Sanctuary. There are a lot of structures and monuments around the map that you can interact with in order to get particular stat boosts or bonuses.

One such type of structure is the Altars of Lilith, which allows you to gain permanent stat buffs for all the characters in your profile. Apart from that, you'll also come across Faded Plaques, and interacting with these will provide you with unique bonuses based on that particular plaque.

Unfortunately, players seem to be having a fair bit of trouble interacting with the Faded Plaques in the game, as it requires the use of emotes to activate them. Today’s guide will go over the process of interacting with the Faded Plaques in Diablo 4.

Using Faded Plaques in Diablo 4

Faded Plaques can be discovered all across Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Much like with the Altars of Lilith, you'll be required to explore the open world map to discover them in the game.

Once you have spotted a Faded Plaque, you won't be able to interact with it in a traditional way as it will require you to use emotes for it to work.

When you try to interact with the plaque, it will read, "Most of the inscription is lost to time. A few barely legible words read..." After this, there will be a few words that will work as hints to help you use the right emote.

If you use the right one, you'll receive a temporary buff, and there will be a message that reads, "You feel a strange presence gazing deep into your soul." The plaque will then vanish if you leave that area.

The bonuses you receive will depend on the Faded Plaque that you're currently interacting with in Diablo 4. Here are a few examples of Faded Plaque bonuses:

1) Protect the Meek

For the Protect the Meek plaque, if you use the “Help” emote, you'll then earn a buff that provides you with a damage shield. This will make you considerably tankier, allowing you to take more hits in the game.

2) Greet…death….open arms

For this plaque, you'll be required to use the “Hi” emote, and in turn, you'll be blessed with a buff that makes you invisible. You can take advantage of this particular buff to sneak past enemies and avoid unnecessary combat.

3) Forge a Path with Ire

If you use the “Taunt” emote on this plaque, as it has the capitalized word PROVOKE, you'll then receive the Unstoppable buff. This means that any control-impairing effects will be removed from the character that interacted with this plaque.

As such, there are multiple Faded Plaques that you may encounter in Diablo 4, and the emote that you'll need to use on them will generally be hinted at by the words written in capitals in the plaque descriptions themselves.

