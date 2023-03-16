All regions and points of interest types in Diablo 4

As the launch date of Diablo 4 draws near, an interesting talking point is the game's world and all of its regions. Reportedly, it’s a much bigger world than fans of the franchise have ever experienced before, with several biomes and unique threats to experience. But how much bigger is the world of Sanctuary?

Unfortunately, players participating in this weekend’s preview won’t get to see the entirety of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. The Fractured Peaks will be home to the upcoming test periods. If you’re curious about other regions in the world, look no further.

What is the world of Sanctuary like in Diablo 4?

Unlike previous games in this franchise, Diablo 4 feels far more alive. The regions are connected together, but they aren’t linked to other parts of the world. Everything that players see will likely be brand new when it comes to the overworld. Whatever potentially awaits in the Pits of Hell is currently unclear. Nevertheless, we do know what can be explored in the living world.

The upcoming open-world Diablo 4 is said to be 10 to 20 times bigger than the previous installments of the game. After exploring the Fractured Peaks in the previous press preview, it certainly felt like a massive game. Interestingly, there isn’t much in the way of safe ground either. Considering that this is an open-world game, enemies will infest every nook and cranny of Sanctuary.

While most of the world hasn’t been explored yet, we do know something about what's present in some of the many regions in Diablo 4’s map. Each region of the map is built around a specific concept of style, and will have a wide range of points of interest to explore in them as players fight and grow more powerful.

The Dry Steppes is a war-torn, unforgiving wasteland. Players will see boiling water erupting from the ground, and deep, foreboding canyons and crevasses to be wary of. This is a place where conflict and battles never seem to end. No matter what walk of life someone is from, they must fight to survive here.

Some players have already seen the Fractured Peaks, as that is where the game begins. It’s a frozen realm with forgotten, broken gothic cathedrals and castles. This is an area where people are constantly filled with fear. Additionally, it's home to a mysterious religious group of monks.

Hawezar might feel rather familiar to Diablo 2 players. Being a decaying, poisonous swamp, this Diablo 4 region is covered in horrible fungus and mold. It’s home to Swamp Witches, man-eating plants, and, of course, horrifying spider monsters.

Kehjistan is a name that veteran fans of the Diablo franchise might recognize, but may still be new to players. Interestingly, this is the very first time players actually get to travel to this desert in the series. Known now as the Eastern Empire, the former Kehjistan is a ruined empire.

Finally, there’s Scosglen. Covered in forests, this is the area that the Druids of this world call home, where adventurous Diablo 4 players might even locate some of the ancient druid colleges scattered across this region. It’s a gloomy place that's generally thick with fog and rain.

Within each of these areas, there are Points of Interest that you can explore. Of course, you’ll have towns to gather information and purchase supplies in, with convenient points of teleportation to other areas via Waypoints. Strongholds are often filled with danger, but clearing them out converts them into safe spaces for you and your adventuring allies.

Whether connected to cities or to random locations around the world, there are mysterious Dungeons to explore as well. These can either be done alone or with a group, and are great spots to farm experience points, loot, and fight dangerous bosses.

Shrines will grant you temporary buffs, as they did in previous entries of the franchise. Finally, there are World Bosses. Ordinary enemies are powerful enough, but World Bosses are much bigger and far more dangerous foes. As a rule of thumb, you shouldn’t tackle them alone in Diablo 4. Bring along allies and join forces with others in the world of Sanctuary.

There will undoubtedly be greater secrets and features to discover in Diablo 4 once it's officially released. Most of these regions will likely be filled with all sorts of secrets and powerful loot that players can uncover in the world of Sanctuary.

