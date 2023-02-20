Diablo IV Open Beta revealed - Dates, platforms, focus, and more

Diablo IV’s launch will take place on June 6, 2023, and an Open Beta is on the way. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait that long to delve into the next grimdark adventure. Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed that the Open Beta will take place in March 2023 on two separate points in time.

Players who have pre-purchased Diablo IV will receive an “Early Access to the Beta,” and then everyone else will get their hands on it later in the month. What content will they be able to explore when this event takes place?

When can players take part in Diablo IV’s Open Beta?

Anyone who pre-purchased Diablo IV will be able to access the Open Beta first, between March 17 - March 19, 2023. Everyone else will get to engage during the next weekend’s event, which will take place from March 24 - 26, 2023.

But what can you expect in the Open Beta of Diablo IV? Instead of showing players the late game, they will have access to the Prologue and Act I. This means they will see the snowy, frozen area of the Fractured Peaks. There will be plenty of quests and missions to undertake as they battle the undead in the snow.

Players will have a level cap in Diablo IV’s Open Beta, though. They will have a level cap of 25, but they will still be able to play the game. As a result, they won’t progress beyond that point. There will be dungeons to tackle, quests to undertake, and naturally, powerful items to gain.

This will be available to players on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. If they purchased the game digitally, no further action is needed, and Blizzard Entertainment will instruct them on how to download the Open Beta in the weeks leading up to the event.

However, if they purchased a physical copy of the game, they will have a code, likely on their receipt, that they will need to redeem. Necessary instructions are available below:

How to redeem your Early Access code

Go to diablo.com/beta and log in or create your Battle.net account.

Enter your code and select your gaming platform and region (if applicable) from the drop-down menu.

(if applicable) from the drop-down menu. Be sure to check your selections before clicking the Redeem button.

A success page will confirm that your code was valid and claimed to the account.

will confirm that your code was valid and claimed to the account. For PC players, your account will be flagged for access right away.

For console players, a platform-specific code to download the Beta will be emailed to the address associated with your Battle.net account close to the start of Early Access.

Diablo @Diablo



Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19

Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26



Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.



Details: Diablo IV's Open Beta is coming soon.Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.Details: blizz.ly/40Wg35L Diablo IV's Open Beta is coming soon.Early Access: 3/17 - 3/19Open Beta: 3/24 - 3/26Pre-purchase for Early Access to the Open Beta.Details: blizz.ly/40Wg35L https://t.co/bE3iV6zzxZ

Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker took part in a press preview back in December 2023, which can be read here.

The focus of that preview was also Act I of the upcoming game. Players won't have to wait long, though. Diablo IV's Early Access will be held from March 17-19, 2023, and then again from March 24-26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes