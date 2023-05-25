5 most difficult shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

During the course of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players will encounter various challenges that demand survival skills and strategic moves to overcome. Srines serve as a platform for evaluating strategic choices and cleverness. Not only do these challenges encompass combat-oriented obstacles, but they also encourage players to employ logical thinking and have a keen awareness of their surroundings in order to succeed.

Certain Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom feature cleverly designed puzzles that deceive gamers and compel them to search their surroundings for clues. By making a thorough search, they can successfully overcome the challenges within these Shrines. While some provide enjoyable gameplay experiences, others present highly tricky obstacles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 most difficult Shrines that players will come across in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Jiukoum

Near the Popla Foot Hill area lies the Jiukoum Shrine. Instead of presenting puzzles, it offers a challenging environment. Within its premises, numerous metal tiles and rail tracks can be found, requiring players to devise their own paths through different sections. Although the task of navigating through these may initially appear simple, it is deceptively tricky.

Within the Shrine resides a treasure chest (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Additionally, within the Shrine resides a treasure chest containing a Sticky Elixir, which proves useful for meal preparations. However, accessing it necessitates the use of the Ultrahand ability. Thankfully, the game provides various abilities, and Ultrahand serves as the solution to this challenge. By employing it, players can connect the metal tiles together to forge their own pathways.

2) Ishodag

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this Shrine is located near the ruins of Central Hyrule Castle Town. The Ishodag Shrine presents players with a highly perplexing challenge. Known as the Windy Device, the tasks requires them to use fans to navigate through a different section.

This Shrine requires players to cleverly employ the Ultrahand ability (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

They need to cleverly employ the Ultrahand ability, ensuring the fans are positioned correctly. Eventually, they will encounter a pool of water, which will test both their intelligence and construction skills.

3) Mayausiy

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, solving a puzzle can be made easier by effectively employing various abilities to some degree. However, tackling a challenging one in this particular Shrine tends to be less enjoyable and more frustrating. The Shrine specifically demands the utilization of the Ultrahand ability, but a single incorrect move can leave gamers trapped.

It presents a puzzle based on cubes, with each section offering progressively more tricky challenges. Successfully completing it necessitates precise alignment of the cubes, ensuring their patterns fit together correctly. Understanding the correct patterns is vital for accomplishing the puzzle within this Shrine.

4) Iun-Orok

Some Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found easily, but others demand challenging exploration. When searching for Shrines, it is crucial to be familiar with the region, as taking the wrong path can lead gamers in the wrong direction and make the search for the exact location quite exhausting.

The Iun-Orok shrine is situated deep underground and necessitates navigating through perplexing passages. Specifically, it is found beneath the immense Tanagar Canyon West Cave, and players will encounter various passages upon entering it.

The Shrine presents a highly distinctive challenge where they must strike the circular target using a metallic sphere. However, hitting it proves to be difficult due to the presence of slippery slopes throughout the area, which necessitates that players execute well-balanced strikes toward the target.

5) Zanmik

The greatest aspect of the Shrine's challenges lies in their dependence on the surroundings. This aspect holds significant value for players since certain locations provide hints but are cleverly concealed, making it difficult for gamers to locate them while on their initial attempt.

This particular Shrine presents a flawless challenge when it comes to clues for solving the puzzle. It revolves around electricity, requiring players to activate a large rotating wheel located within the chamber. To activate it, they must align various metal tiles in order to establish a connection with the spinning wheel.

Poll : 0 votes