The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features brand new abilities at Link’s disposal. One such ability that players will acquire early on during the campaign is Ultrahand, which allows them to fuse together objects into complex machinery. Over the past couple of days, some of the more imaginative players have managed to create complex machines - including a full-sized Gundam. These creations have sparked the interest of many players, who have opted to share them on various social media.

Read on to find our hand-picked selection of 10 such incredible Ultrahand builds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The best Ultrahand builds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) A basic plane

Building a basic plane in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

This build can take Link across great distances through the skies, and is a great traversal option. It is also incredibly easy to build, especially at the start of the game when players will have limited access to resources. The build includes:

4 Fans

A Steering Stick

A Wing

2) Offensive Hoverbike

The hoverbike in action (Image via Nintendo)

A slightly modified version of a Hoverbike, it includes Beam Emitters as the offensive mechanism. Link can take to the skies and rain hell from above towards unsuspecting foes. The parts include:

2 Fans

A Steering Stick

2 Beam Emitters

Batteries (optional)

3) All-purpose combat vehicle

The all-purpose vehicle arrives in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via zeldabuilds/willhjk)

This rugged vehicle can both traverse terrain and decimate foes thanks to its offensive capabilities. It is rather complicated to build, however, and requires multiple parts. The materials include:

4 Big Wheels

4 Beam Emitters

A Cannon

A Cart

2 Construct Heads

2 Sleds

A Stabilizer

A Steering Stick

Brightbloom Seeds for headlights (optional)

4) Automatic tank

The Automated Tank in action (Image via zeldabuilds/Hoks)

This self-operating tank is capable of seeking out targets and destroying them with relative ease. It should be kept in mind that since this is an automated machine, and there's no way to control its movement or destruction. The parts include:

A Cannon

A Construct Head

A Homing Cart

5) Attack gelicopter

The Attack Helicopter in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via zeldabuilds/squishguin)

This rather intricate flying device is capable of taking Link to the skies while simultaneously raining fire from above. It is important to note that additional batteries may be required for prolonged fight. The parts include:

10 Fans

5 Wooden Beams

2 Wooden Large Rectangles

A Wooden Wheel

Beam Emitters, as per requirements

6) Korok cannon

Launching Koroks off into space in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Korok Cannon is a rather overcomplicated piece of machinery and is a fun way to launch a Korok off into the skies while it searches for its friend. While sending Koroks off to the skies may seem rather mean-spirited, it is undoubtedly quite the spectacle. The parts include:

4 Springs

A Korok attached to a wooden platform

A sloping platform to place the Springs on during takeoff.

7) Rocket-powered hoverboard

One of the more absurd inventions in this list, the rocket-powered hoverboard allows Link to travel through the skies in style. Strap on a rocket to your shield and you should be good to go. The parts include:

Any Shield

A Zonai Powered Rocket

8) A giant unicycle

The giant unicycle-like machine is yet another absurd invention that shouldn't actually function. The vehicle is used for transport and seems remarkably resilient to tipping over. The parts include:

Rectangular Wooden Platforms

A Big Wheel

A Steering Stick

Some Wooden Beams

A Stabilizer

Batteries (optional)

9) A battering ram

The battering ram in action (Image via zeldabuilds/squishguin)

This fun little build can make dealing with foes a lot more fun. Like the name suggests, the machine consists of a fully fledged giant battering ram to push back opponents with fierce aggression. The parts include:

2 Big Wheels

A Spring

A Steering Stick

2 Wooden Beams

A Large Rectangular Wooden Board

A Large Square Wooden Board

10) A mech

This is possibly the most complicated and most impressive build thus far in Tears of the Kingdom. It takes several forms and is a fully fledged destructive monster, annihilating everything in its path. Additional upgrades include fans and rockets for aerial capabilities. A basic build of the machine includes:

2 Beam Emitters

2 Cannons

2 Carts

2 Construct Heads

A Sled

A Stabilizer

2 Stakes

A Steering Stick

Players should keep in mind that these builds are in no way final and are subject to further customisation. Furthermore, the amazing freedom allowed via Fuse and Ultrahand will definitely make for exciting new inventions in the future.

