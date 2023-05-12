The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12th, 2023, as the sequel to the excellent Breath of the Wild. The game draws many improvements over its predecessor, including the addition of various new abilities for Link. One such ability players will unlock at the start of the campaign is Ultrahand, which allows Link to manipulate and fuse objects together.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Learn about Link’s new abilities in The Legend of



ninten.do/6012gpQFn "I tried creating vehicles using only the mechanisms and parts available in Breath of the Wild."Learn about Link’s new abilities in The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom in the final two chapters of our Ask the Developer interview! "I tried creating vehicles using only the mechanisms and parts available in Breath of the Wild."Learn about Link’s new abilities in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom in the final two chapters of our Ask the Developer interview!ninten.do/6012gpQFn https://t.co/ZG1DGASHDS

Read on to learn more about the ability and how to use it efficiently.

Note: Spoilers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will follow. Discretion is advised.

Players can use Ultrahand to manipulate objects in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Using the Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Ultrahand is first unlocked when players enter the Ukouh shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Following a brief cutscene with Rauru, players are granted unrestricted access to this ability. The shrine serves as a training ground for the ability and familiarises players with its many quirks. A full rundown on the basics of Ultrahand is as detailed as follows:

Ultrahand allows players to manipulate objects at will. Objects that can be manipulated will flash green.

Players can use Ultrahand to reposition objects as they please. Full 360-degree rotations are possible via the usage of the right analog stick. The D-pad can be used to rotate the object along a plane.

Holding down the R button will allow for a more precise, preset movement of the object. 45-degree rotations are possible in this state.

It should be kept in mind that objects manipulated by Ultrahand still follow the rules of gravity (unless mentioned otherwise) and will fall down when released from a height. Make sure not to lose your precious creations to the depths by accident.

The final quirk of this ability is its power to fuse objects together.

No more than two objects can be fused at a time. However, players can add additional elements to the fused object to further increase its complexity. A good example would be creating a bridge with 3 separate wooden platforms fused one after the other.

Players can also wiggle the right analog stick to detach an object from its fused state. This comes in handy in case the structure needs to be reset.

Ultrahand is extensively used in exploration. Players can expect creative usage of the ability in the form of various machinery and platforming sections to fully explore the potential that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers.

The ability also has a minor role in combat against certain bosses.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a role-playing, action-adventure title developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The game was met with a tremendously positive reception worldwide, partly thanks to its brilliant exploration and intuitive combat sections.

Poll : 0 votes